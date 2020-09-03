Deaths in Longford - Friday, September 4, 2020

Mary McGlynn (née O'Brien), Monty's Meadows, Conna, Cork / Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 92nd year, in the loving care of the staff at Conna Nursing Home, on Thursday, September 3 of Mary McGlynn (née O'Brien), Monty’s Meadow, Conna, Cork; Newtownforbes, Longford & Ilford, Essex. Beloved wife of the late John Patrick McGlynn, dear mother of Lawrence, Raymond, Kieran and Sean. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her sons, daughters-in-law Helen, Caroline and Christine, grandchildren Kirsty, Danny, Adam and Hannah, great-grandchildren Mason and Louis, sisters Kit and Breda, brothers Jimmy and Billy, sisters-in-law Mary Bank (Essex), Nan Quinn (Longford) and Nora O’Brien (Conna), nephews, nieces - especially Catherine, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Later.



Seamus Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Wednesday, September 2 of Seamus Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Brian and sister Bridie. Deeply mourned by his sisters; Maureen, Eileen, Sheila and his brother Sean. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many many friends. RIP.

Due to HSE and government regulations, Seamus's funeral will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortège will depart from McMahon's Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Friday, September 4 to arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 o'clock requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook Page. Those wishing to extend their sympathies to the family may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Dominick (Dom) Tiernan, Ballincurry, Kilrooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Wednesday, September 2 of Dominick (Dom) Tiernan, Ballincurry, Kilrooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by his brother Bat. Dom will be very sadly missed by his sister Mary, brothers Jimmy and Sean, sister-in-law Agnes, brother-in-law Christy, nieces Anne-Marie and Helena, nephews James and Chris, grandniece, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Dom rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow current government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Dom’s funeral will be private to family and close friends only. His funeral cortege will depart from Smyth’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning, September 5 at 10.30am arriving at St Mary’s Church, Ballagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by burial in Kilgefin Cemetery. For anyone who wishes to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie. The Tiernan family very much appreciate your support at this time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie