Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, September 2, 2020

Sean Farrell, `Iowa`, Ballyleague, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff at the Galway Clinic, on Tuesday, September 1 of Sean Farrell, `Iowa`, Ballyleague, Roscommon. Beloved husband of Pauline (née Smyth) and much loved Dad to Adam and Leah. Sean will be very sadly missed by his heartbroken family, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, colleagues in An Garda Siochana, extended family, neighbours and many friends. May Sean rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Sean’s funeral will be private to family and close friends only. His funeral cortege will depart from his home on Thursday morning, September 3 at 11.30am arriving at the Church of the Holy Rosary, Ballyleague for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon followed by private cremation. Following Mass the funeral cortege will travel via the Strokestown road, passing Sean’s home once more. For those who wish to offer their sympathies, please use the online condolence link on RIP.ie as your messages will undoubtedly be of great comfort. The Farrell and Smyth families very much appreciate your support at this time. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to Roscommon Hospice. Sean’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on Thursday from 11.50 o’c by clicking HERE. House private please.



Seamus Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Wednesday, September 2 of Seamus Sorohan, Cordonaghy, Arva, Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Brian and sister Bridie. Deeply mourned by his sisters; Maureen, Eileen, Sheila and his brother Sean. Sadly missed by his nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many many friends. RIP.

Due to HSE and government regulations, Seamus's funeral will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortège will depart from McMahon's Funeral Home, Farnham Road, Cavan, on Friday, September 4 to arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, for 12 o'clock requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook Page. Those wishing to extend their sympathies to the family may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Dominick (Dom) Tiernan, Ballincurry, Kilrooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff at Innis Ree Lodge, Ballyleague, on Wednesday, September 2 of Dominick (Dom) Tiernan, Ballincurry, Kilrooskey, Roscommon. Predeceased by his brother Bat. Dom will be very sadly missed by his sister Mary, brothers Jimmy and Sean, sister-in-law Agnes, brother-in-law Christy, nieces Anne-Marie and Helena, nephews James and Chris, grandniece, grandnephews, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May Dom rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow current government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Dom’s funeral will be private to family and close friends only. His funeral cortege will depart from Smyth’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning, September 5 at 10.30am arriving at St Mary’s Church, Ballagh for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by burial in Kilgefin Cemetery. For anyone who wishes to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie. The Tiernan family very much appreciate your support at this time.

Christina Mc Dermott (née Nally), Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the nurses and staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Monday, August 31 of Christina McDermott (nee Nally), Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean (Johnny E.S.B), her sons Keith and John, John's partner Aishling, sisters Veronica and Josephine, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Christina's soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 2, at 11am in St Feichin's Church, Fore. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with government Guidelines only 50 people are permitted in church. Those wishing to send condolences to the family can do so by using the tab below. The family appreciates your consideration at this sad time. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Westmeath Hospice. House strictly private please.

