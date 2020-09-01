Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Christina Mc Dermott (née Nally), Fore, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the tender care of the nurses and staff at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar, on Monday, August 31 of Christina McDermott (nee Nally), Ankerland, Fore, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean (Johnny E.S.B), her sons Keith and John, John's partner Aishling, sisters Veronica and Josephine, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Christina's soul Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 2, at 11am in St Feichin's Church, Fore. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In keeping with government Guidelines only 50 people are permitted in church. Those wishing to send condolences to the family can do so by using the tab below. The family appreciates your consideration at this sad time. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North Westmeath Hospice. House strictly private please.

Mary Tyler (née Brady), Urney, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her family, on Sunday, August 30 of Mary Tyler (née Brady), Urney, Ballinagh, Cavan. Sadly missed by her daughters Jackie and Sandra, son Richard, his partner Maggie, sons-in-law Benny, Seamus, grandchildren Kate, Carleen, Jamie, Garry, Mark & Kyle, great-granddaughter Ella, sister Peggy, brother Paddy, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Removal on Tuesday, September 1 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Potahee Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 regulations, along with H.S.E. advice, the funeral Mass and house are for family and close friends only, please. Please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Section on RIP.ie.

Nora O'Reilly (née Feeney), St Mary’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Saturday, August 29 of Nora O'Reilly (née Feeney), St Mary’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Clondra, Co Longford. Predeceased by her beloved son Conor. Nora will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband Frank, daughters Angela Casey and Caroline, son-in-law Seamus, sisters Rita and Angela, brothers John and Tom, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Nora’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, September 1 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only.Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to due to the current restrictions may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration and this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund at Laurel Lodge c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

