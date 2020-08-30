Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 30, 2020

Nora O'Reilly (née Feeney), St Mary’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Saturday, August 29 of Nora O'Reilly (née Feeney), St Mary’s Terrace, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Clondra, Co Longford. Predeceased by her beloved son Conor. Nora will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her husband Frank, daughters Angela Casey and Caroline, son-in-law Seamus, sisters Rita and Angela, brothers John and Tom, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Nora’s funeral cortège will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday morning, September 1 at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only.Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to due to the current restrictions may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration and this time. Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Patient Comfort Fund at Laurel Lodge c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Brendan Casey, Youghal, Cork / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, and surrounded by his family at the Bons Secours Hospital, on Friday, August 28 of Brendan Casey, Youghal, Cork / Longford (late an Garda Síochána). Predeceased by his loving daughter Emer. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Juliette, his daughters Julie, Annelee, Susan and Ruth, his sons-in-law, Nik, Seánie and Alistair, his adored grandchildren Jack, Éabha, Eddie, Peter, Lucy, Cara and Siún. Sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

In keeping with the current Government guidelines on Covid 19, Brendan's funeral will be held privately. Please leave your messages of support for his family on the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Yvonne Raftery, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home in Paris, France, on Monday, July 6 of Yvonne Raftery, France (Paris) & formerly of Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her mother Mary. Very sadly missed by her loving father Richard, sisters Martina, Deirdre, Emma, nieces Nicole and Sophie and nephew Cristian and all extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding Covid-19, the Funeral Service is private for the immediate family only. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to honour the life of Yvonne. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie