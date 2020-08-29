Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 29, 2020

Brendan Casey, Youghal, Cork / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, and surrounded by his family at the Bons Secours Hospital, on Friday, August 28 of Brendan Casey, Youghal, Cork / Longford (late an Garda Síochána). Predeceased by his loving daughter Emer. He will be sadly missed by his devoted wife Juliette, his daughters Julie, Annelee, Susan and Ruth, his sons-in-law, Nik, Seánie and Alistair, his adored grandchildren Jack, Éabha, Eddie, Peter, Lucy, Cara and Siún. Sister, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

In keeping with the current Government guidelines on Covid 19, Brendan's funeral will be held privately. Please leave your messages of support for his family on the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Patricia Noonan (née Hogan), Mullingar and late of Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, August 26 of Patricia Noonan (née Hogan), Mullingar and late of Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Margaret and her brothers Jimmy and Bernard. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Josie, Theresa, Kathleen and Marie Clarke (Kinleneck, Co Cavan) and her brothers Michael and Declan (Corboy), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Patricia's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Saturday, August 29 in St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, at 11am. Attendance in the church will be confined to family members and close friends only. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. The family is grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the condolences page on RIP.ie.

Martin Devlin, Lisbrack Downs, Lisbrack Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, August 26 of Martin Devlin, Lisbrack Downs, Lisbrack Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his mother Mary and by his sister Joan. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his fiancée Claire and her children Stephen and Laura, daughter Jade, sons Jake and Harvey, father Thomas, sister Marie Clyne ,brother Gary, grandchildren Tyler, Logan and Kai, son-in-law William, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning, August 29 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the mass will be restricted to 50 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to due to current restrictions, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.



Gertrude (Gertie) Lawlor (née McMahon), Artane, Dublin / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of all the staff and management at Swords Nursing Home, on Tuesday, August 25 of Gertrude (Gertie) Lawlor (née McMahon), Artane, Dublin and formerly of Newtownforbes Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Lesley and Canice. Sadly missed by her daughter, son, sisters Mary, Carmel, Kathleen and Maura, brothers Gerald and Liam, sister-in-law Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for family and close friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Section on RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass for Gertrude can be seen on Saturday, August 29 at 10am through the following link https://www.facebook.com/beaumont.parish

Yvonne Raftery, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home in Paris, France, on Monday, July 6 of Yvonne Raftery, France (Paris) & formerly of Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her mother Mary. Very sadly missed by her loving father Richard, sisters Martina, Deirdre, Emma, nieces Nicole and Sophie and nephew Cristian and all extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding Covid-19, the Funeral Service is private for the immediate family only. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to honour the life of Yvonne. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Pa (Patrick) Murphy, Renefarna, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Thursday, August 27 of Pa (Patrick) Murphy, Renefarna, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Una and cherished father of sons Michael, Pauric, Vinny and David, daughters Ann Coyle, Kilglass and Teresa Reynolds, Renefarna, niece Colette and her husband Noel Kavanagh, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law; Liam, Ollie, Monica and Geraldine and his most cherished grandchildren; Laura, Rachel, Rebecca, Chloe, Eoghan, Aaron, Kilian and Mia, his niece, nephews, relatives and wider family. May Pa Rest in Peace.

Pa’s cortège will leave his home on Saturday afternoon, August 29 at 2.40pm to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey for Funeral Mass at 3pm followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Pa’s funeral will be restricted to family and close friends. Anyone wishing to leave a condolence or a personal message may do so on the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. Safe social distancing must be adhered to at all times. The Family wish to thank you all for your cooperation at this sad time.

Bernadette Mahon, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the tender care of the staff of Kenbrook Care Home, Wembley, England, on Thursday, August 6 of Bernadette Mahon London, England and formerly of Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her sisters Bridie Callaghan and Teresa Mahon. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother; Bernard, sisters; Anne (Cunningham) and Mary (Harrington), dear friend; Martin, nieces, nephew, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Bernadette Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday, August 29 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards to Farnaught Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to family and friends only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions, can leave a personal message of condolence in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie