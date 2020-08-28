Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 28, 2020

Patricia Noonan (née Hogan), Mullingar and late of Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Wednesday, August 26 of Patricia Noonan (née Hogan), Mullingar and late of Garrycam, Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Margaret and her brothers Jimmy and Bernard. Sadly missed by her loving sisters Josie, Theresa, Kathleen and Marie Clarke (Kinleneck, Co Cavan) and her brothers Michael and Declan (Corboy), sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Patricia's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Saturday, August 29 in St Anne's Church, Ballycloughan, at 11am. Attendance in the church will be confined to family members and close friends only. Burial afterwards in Ardagh Cemetery. The family is grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the condolences page on RIP.ie.

Michael Angelo Sivak, No 6 Harbour Point, Market Square, Longford Town, Longford

Baby Michael Angelo Sivak was born asleep on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. He will always be remembered with love by his heartbroken parents Josef and Michaela, his big brother and sister Josef and Michaela and all his family. Sweet little flower of heavenly birth, He was too fair to bloom on earth. Sleep well in the arms of the Angels.

Burial on Friday, August 28 at 11am, in Ballymacormack Cemetery, Athlone Rd, Longford. To leave a message for the family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Martin Devlin, Lisbrack Downs, Lisbrack Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, August 26 of Martin Devlin, Lisbrack Downs, Lisbrack Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his mother Mary and by his sister Joan. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his fiancée Claire and her children Stephen and Laura, daughter Jade, sons Jake and Harvey, father Thomas, sister Marie Clyne ,brother Gary, grandchildren Tyler, Logan and Kai, son-in-law William, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning, August 29 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the mass will be restricted to 50 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to due to current restrictions, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.



Gertrude (Gertie) Lawlor (née McMahon), Artane, Dublin / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of all the staff and management at Swords Nursing Home, on Tuesday, August 25 of Gertrude (Gertie) Lawlor (née McMahon), Artane, Dublin and formerly of Newtownforbes Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Lesley and Canice. Sadly missed by her daughter, son, sisters Mary, Carmel, Kathleen and Maura, brothers Gerald and Liam, sister-in-law Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for family and close friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Section on RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass for Gertrude can be seen on Saturday, August 29 at 10am through the following link https://www.facebook.com/beaumont.parish

Margaret (Mai) McCarthy (née Casey), Celbridge, Kildare / Granard, Longford / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at St Brigid's Hospice, Newbridge, Co Kildare, on Tuesday, August 25 of Margaret (Mai) McCarthy (née Casey), Celbridge, Co Kildare, formerly of Granard, Co Longford and Ballynacarrigy, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Michael McCarthy and much loved mother of Michael, Mairead, Liam, Bernadette and Kevin. Predeceased by her brother William, sisters Mary and Eileen. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sisters Elizabeth and Bernadette, son-in-law Laurence, daughters-in-law, Imelda and Marie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for Margaret where we will honour her life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can follow the Funeral Mass on Friday morning (August 28) at 11am by following the link; https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” on RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Patrick (Pat) Cunningham, Glasnevin North, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family and the Palliative Care Team, St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, on Tuesday, August 25 of Patrick (Pat) Cunningham, Sycamore Road, Glasnevin North, Dublin / Longford and An Garda Síochána. Devoted husband of Anna, loving father of Shirley, Padhraic and Gail (Harten), Kilcogy, Cavan) and cherished Grandad of Niamh, Patrick, Ciara, Séan and Aoife.

Pat will be greatly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Maura and Ann (London), son-in-law Donal, daughter-in-law Emer, brothers-in-law Joe, Gene, John and Eamonn Dalton, sisters-in-law Agnes, Judy, Pauline and Mary, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues in An Garda Síochána, a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Patrick will be reposing at his home from Wednesday evening, August 26. A private family funeral will take place in line with Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to Government restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Pat’s family in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning, August 28 at 11am on the following link: www.stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html

Valerie Nangle Bambury, No.12 Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown, Longford, N39 VF83 / Artane, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home No.12 Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday, August 22 of Valerie Nangle Bambury, No.12 Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown, Longford, N39 VF83 and formerly of Boher Lein, Artane, Dublin 5. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Catherine Nangle and brother-in-law Dave. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Graham, daughter Ingrid and her partner Conor, Grandchildren Britney, Alannah and Kaycey and their father Stephen, her great-grandson Elliot and his dad Mark, step-daughters Fiona and Lydia and partners and their children Edward, Alex and Harrison, sisters Catherine and Carol, brothers David and Alan, brothers-in-law Syaak and Frank, sister-in-law Maeve, mother-in-law June, brothers-in-law Nigel and Brett, sisters-in-law Anne-Marie, Vicky and Barbara, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, good friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Removal from her home at Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown on Thursday morning, August 27 leaving at approximately 10:15am to Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation will take place on Friday, August 28 at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross Road, Dublin (Eircode D6W HY98) at 2:30pm with the Funeral Cortege passing through Edgeworthstown at 11:30am approximately on the way to the Crematorium.

Following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Funeral Mass will be restricted to Family and very close friends – Limited to 50 people. The same restrictions apply at the crematorium with a limit of 36 people.

The Mass will be streamed live on www.longfordparish.com and cremation service on www.mountjerome.ie select live streaming of service and www.vimeo.com/event153499

Those who would like to attend but cannot do so, due to these restrictions may leave a personal message below in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare C/O Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Yvonne Raftery, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home in Paris, France, on Monday, July 6 of Yvonne Raftery, France (Paris) & formerly of Tarmonbarry, Co Roscommon. Predeceased by her mother Mary. Very sadly missed by her loving father Richard, sisters Martina, Deirdre, Emma, nieces Nicole and Sophie and nephew Cristian and all extended family, neighbours and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding Covid-19, the Funeral Service is private for the immediate family only. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time.

A memorial service will be held at a later date to honour the life of Yvonne. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to https://kevinbellrepatriationtrust.com Please feel free to leave a message in the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Pa (Patrick) Murphy, Renefarna, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully in The Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Thursday, August 27 of Pa (Patrick) Murphy, Renefarna, Rooskey, Co Roscommon. Beloved husband of the late Una and cherished father of sons Michael, Pauric, Vinny and David, daughters Ann Coyle, Kilglass and Teresa Reynolds, Renefarna, niece Colette and her husband Noel Kavanagh, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law; Liam, Ollie, Monica and Geraldine and his most cherished grandchildren; Laura, Rachel, Rebecca, Chloe, Eoghan, Aaron, Kilian and Mia, his niece, nephews, relatives and wider family. May Pa Rest in Peace.

Pa’s cortège will leave his home on Saturday afternoon, August 29 at 2.40pm to arrive at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Rooskey for Funeral Mass at 3pm followed by burial in Kilglass Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Pa’s funeral will be restricted to family and close friends. Anyone wishing to leave a condolence or a personal message may do so on the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. Safe social distancing must be adhered to at all times. The Family wish to thank you all for your cooperation at this sad time.

Bernadette Mahon, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the tender care of the staff of Kenbrook Care Home, Wembley, England, on Thursday, August 6 of Bernadette Mahon London, England and formerly of Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her sisters Bridie Callaghan and Teresa Mahon. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother; Bernard, sisters; Anne (Cunningham) and Mary (Harrington), dear friend; Martin, nieces, nephew, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Bernadette Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday, August 29 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards to Farnaught Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to family and friends only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions, can leave a personal message of condolence in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Frank McLoughlin, Drumracken, Aghacashel, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, August 26 of Frank McLoughlin, Drumracken, Aghacashel, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Willie and Bridgie, brother-in-law, Tom and his nephew Gary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Gerry and Noel (Fenagh), sister Anna Kelly (Longford), sister-in-law Una, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore. Removal on Friday, August 28 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines relating to public gatherings, Frank's funeral will be private to family only. Those wishing to express their sympathies, please use the online condolences below. House private please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie