Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - evening

Martin Devlin, Lisbrack Downs, Lisbrack Road, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, August 26 of Martin Devlin, Lisbrack Downs, Lisbrack Road, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his mother Mary and by his sister Joan. Sadly missed and remembered with love by his fiancée Claire and her children Stephen and Laura, daughter Jade, sons Jake and Harvey, father Thomas, sister Marie Clyne ,brother Gary, grandchildren Tyler, Logan and Kai, son-in-law William, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral cortege will leave Glennon’s Funeral Home on Saturday morning, August 29 at 10.40am to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, interment afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the mass will be restricted to 50 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to due to current restrictions, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.



Gertrude (Gertie) Lawlor (née McMahon), Artane, Dublin / Newtownforbes, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family and in the loving care of all the staff and management at Swords Nursing Home, on Tuesday, August 25 of Gertrude (Gertie) Lawlor (née McMahon), Artane, Dublin and formerly of Newtownforbes Co Longford. Beloved wife of the late Tom and loving mother of Lesley and Canice. Sadly missed by her daughter, son, sisters Mary, Carmel, Kathleen and Maura, brothers Gerald and Liam, sister-in-law Elizabeth, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for family and close friends. Those who would have liked to attend but due to the current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Section on RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass for Gertrude can be seen on Saturday, August 29 at 10am through the following link https://www.facebook.com/beaumont.parish

Margaret (Mai) McCarthy (née Casey), Celbridge, Kildare / Granard, Longford / Ballynacargy, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, in the tender care of the staff at St Brigid's Hospice, Newbridge, Co Kildare, on Tuesday, August 25 of Margaret (Mai) McCarthy (née Casey), Celbridge, Co Kildare, formerly of Granard, Co Longford and Ballynacarrigy, Co Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Michael McCarthy and much loved mother of Michael, Mairead, Liam, Bernadette and Kevin. Predeceased by her brother William, sisters Mary and Eileen. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters, sisters Elizabeth and Bernadette, son-in-law Laurence, daughters-in-law, Imelda and Marie, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. We look forward to meeting everyone at a Memorial Service for Margaret where we will honour her life at a later date. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, can follow the Funeral Mass on Friday morning (August 28) at 11am by following the link; https://www.celstra.ie/live-feed/.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” on RIP.ie or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

Dolores Hewitt, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Morlea House, Battery Road, on Tuesday, August 25 of Dolores Hewitt, Gurteen, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Mary Kate and also by her brother Michael. Dolores will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her sisters Mary McGovern (Longford), Sheila Nolan (Longford), Noleen Doyle (Barry) and Rosaleen (Kenagh), brothers Liam (Moydow), Cyril (Moydow), Raymond (Gowlan) and Paul (Kenagh), aunt Sheila, uncle Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Removal on Thursday, August 27 to arrive at St Dominic’s Church, Kenagh, for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon, interment afterwards in Cashel Cemetery. However, following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to due to current restrictions, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to St Christopher’s Services, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Patrick (Pat) Cunningham, Glasnevin North, Dublin / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home in the loving care of his family and the Palliative Care Team, St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown, on Tuesday, August 25 of Patrick (Pat) Cunningham, Sycamore Road, Glasnevin North, Dublin / Longford and An Garda Síochána. Devoted husband of Anna, loving father of Shirley, Padhraic and Gail (Harten), Kilcogy, Cavan) and cherished Grandad of Niamh, Patrick, Ciara, Séan and Aoife.

Pat will be greatly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sisters Maura and Ann (London), son-in-law Donal, daughter-in-law Emer, brothers-in-law Joe, Gene, John and Eamonn Dalton, sisters-in-law Agnes, Judy, Pauline and Mary, cousins, nephews, nieces, relatives, colleagues in An Garda Síochána, a wide circle of friends and neighbours. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

Patrick will be reposing at his home from Wednesday evening, August 26. A private family funeral will take place in line with Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to Government restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for Pat’s family in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in lieu to St Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning, August 28 at 11am on the following link: www.stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html

Jimmy (Matt) Sheridan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan / Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in the wonderful care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Tuesday, August 25 of Jimmy (Matt) Sheridan, Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan / Longford. Jimmy is reunited with his beloved wife and best friend Lily who passed away on July 19, 2020, he is also predeceased by his parents, brother Denis, sister Brigie and nephew Daniel. Jimmy will be always remembered with love by his daughter Catherine, son-in-law Tom McManus (Soran, Ballinalee, Co Longford), his adored grandsons Shane and Oisín, sister-in-law Mary (Boyle, Co Roscommon), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

His nature was loving and giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved him, His memory will never grow old. Rest In Peace.

Due to Government guidelines Jimmy will repose in Connell's Funeral Home, Church St, Longford, for family and friends. Please wear a face covering, and observe government guidelines regarding social distancing at all times.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, August 27 at 11amin St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Nursing Home's Patient Comfort Fund, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the Condolence link on RIP.ie.

Valerie Nangle Bambury, No.12 Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown, Longford, N39 VF83 / Artane, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home No.12 Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown, on Saturday, August 22 of Valerie Nangle Bambury, No.12 Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown, Longford, N39 VF83 and formerly of Boher Lein, Artane, Dublin 5. Predeceased by her parents Patrick and Catherine Nangle and brother-in-law Dave. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Graham, daughter Ingrid and her partner Conor, Grandchildren Britney, Alannah and Kaycey and their father Stephen, her great-grandson Elliot and his dad Mark, step-daughters Fiona and Lydia and partners and their children Edward, Alex and Harrison, sisters Catherine and Carol, brothers David and Alan, brothers-in-law Syaak and Frank, sister-in-law Maeve, mother-in-law June, brothers-in-law Nigel and Brett, sisters-in-law Anne-Marie, Vicky and Barbara, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, good friends and neighbours. Rest In Peace.

Removal from her home at Bracklin Park, Edgeworthstown on Thursday morning, August 27 leaving at approximately 10:15am to Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford for Funeral Mass at 11am. Cremation will take place on Friday, August 28 at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross Road, Dublin (Eircode D6W HY98) at 2:30pm with the Funeral Cortege passing through Edgeworthstown at 11:30am approximately on the way to the Crematorium.

Following Government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Funeral Mass will be restricted to Family and very close friends – Limited to 50 people. The same restrictions apply at the crematorium with a limit of 36 people.

The Mass will be streamed live on www.longfordparish.com and cremation service on www.mountjerome.ie select live streaming of service and www.vimeo.com/event153499

Those who would like to attend but cannot do so, due to these restrictions may leave a personal message below in the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Longford Hospice Homecare C/O Kelly’s Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bernadette Mahon, Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the tender care of the staff of Kenbrook Care Home, Wembley, England, on Thursday, August 6 of Bernadette Mahon London, England and formerly of Breanross South, Gortletteragh, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her sisters Bridie Callaghan and Teresa Mahon. Sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her brother; Bernard, sisters; Anne (Cunningham) and Mary (Harrington), dear friend; Martin, nieces, nephew, cousins, extended family, friends and neighbours. May Bernadette Rest in Peace.

Removal on Saturday, August 29 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Gortletteragh for funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial afterwards to Farnaught Cemetery. In compliance with current guidelines regarding public gatherings, the Mass will be restricted to family and friends only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to do so due to Covid restrictions, can leave a personal message of condolence in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Frank McLoughlin, Drumracken, Aghacashel, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, August 26 of Frank McLoughlin, Drumracken, Aghacashel, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents Willie and Bridgie, brother-in-law, Tom and his nephew Gary. Deeply regretted by his brothers Gerry and Noel (Fenagh), sister Anna Kelly (Longford), sister-in-law Una, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Smith's Funeral Home, High Street, Ballinamore. Removal on Friday, August 28 at 10.30am to arrive at St Mary's Church, Aughnasheelin for Funeral Mass at 11 am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines relating to public gatherings, Frank's funeral will be private to family only. Those wishing to express their sympathies, please use the online condolences below. House private please.

