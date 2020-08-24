Deaths in Longford - Monday, August 24, 2020 - evening

Thomas Campbell, Butterfield, Deanscurragh and late of the Market Square, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, surrounded, by his family in the loving care of the staff of Sunset Lodge, St. Joseph’s Care Centre, on Sunday, August 23 of Thomas Campbell, Butterfield, Deanscurragh and late of the Market Square, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Bridget, his sister Nancy and by his brothers Laurence, Mickey and Paddy. Thomas will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Kathleen, daughters Caitriona and Annemarie, son Laurence, sister Bridget, granddaughter Caitlin, sons-in-law Gary and Mick, daughter-in-law Cora, sisters-in-law Mai and Rita, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Thomas’ funeral cortege will leave his residence at 10.45am on Wednesday morning, August 26 to arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral for Mass of the Resurrection at 11.00am followed by interment in Ballymacormack Cemetery. However following government guidelines regarding public gatherings the Mass will be restricted to 50 people only. The Mass will be streamed live on www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to due to current restrictions, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Patient Comfort Fund at Sunset Lodge c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Bridget Teresa Farrell (née Toher), Tipperary and late of Newtownforbes, Co Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her ninety second year, at her daughter’s residence in County Tipperary, of Bridget Teresa Farrell (née Toher), Tipperary and late of Newtownforbes, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Gerald; loving and devoted mother to Mary, Matthew, Geraldine, Bride, Faustina, Helen, Anne and Frank. Deeply regretted by sons-in-law Owen, Noel, Conor and Michael; daughter-in-law Julie. Grandchildren and spouses Matthew and Kaniah, Alexandra and Cian, Richard, Jane and Maximilian, Robin, Joseph and Evgenia, Sophie and Lorcan, Gerald, Slaney and Peter, Lucia and Reinaldo, Patrick, William, Sarah and Blake. Great grandchildren Luke, Liadain, Max, Daniel, Conn, Sloane and Reece. Brother-in-law John, sisters-in-law Carmel and Peggy, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by Mary, Thomas, Anna, Ellen, Peter and Una. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family funeral has taken place with burial in Ballymacormack cemetery Longford on Monday, August 24. May her beautiful soul rest in peace. We will miss her greatly.

Gerdie Kenny, Newpark, Newtowncashel, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his daughter Edel's residence surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, August 23 of Gerdie Kenny, Newpark, Newtowncashel, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Sadie. He will be sadly missed by his son Michael, daughters Majella Gogan and Edel Boardman, his adored grandchildren, Sorcha, Gerard, Ann, Niamh, Amelia, Sadie, David, Charlie, Jane and Annah, sons-in-law Paddy and Phil, daughter-in-law Breeta, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, Gerdie's funeral will be private to family and close friends. The funeral cortège will depart from his daughter Edel's residence to arrive at the Church of the Blessed Virgin Newtowncashel, for funeral Mass on Wednesday, August 26 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Cashel cemetery, via Newpark. Family flowers only, donations to Alzheimers Society Longford or Family Carers Ireland.

Anyone wishing to offer their sympathies to the family can leave a message by clicking on the condolences link below. The family appreciates your sympathy and support at this time.

Aggie Quinn (née Walker), Grain Ard, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, surrounded by her family in Mullingar General Hospital, on Sunday, August 23 of Aggie Quinn (née Walker), Grain Ard, Longford Town, Longford. She is predeceased by her loving husband Danny, parents Patrick and Rose and brother Pat.

Aggie will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons Donal and Fergal, daughters Brenda, Sinéad and Niamh, sons-law Terry, Mark and Barry, daughters-in-law Eilish and Lorraine, grandchildren Dylan, Danny, Darragh, Kyle, Amy, Jessica, Ciara, Callum, Rachel, Thomas, Emmy-Mae, Adha and Grace- Elora, great- grandchildren Ríoch and Dylan (DJ), brothers Charlie, Kevin, Frank, Stephen and Ignatius, sisters Roisin Devlin, Bonnie Coyle (Kilcogy), Pauline Comiskey (Tullygullion) and Ann Finn (Ferefad), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many dear friends.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest in peace Aggie.

Due to Government guidelines Aggie will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, for family and close friends. Funeral mass on Tuesday, August 25 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. (Funeral mass is restricted to 50 people only).

For those who can not attend due to the government guidelines, the family asks that you light a candle or say a prayer for Aggie at 11am on Tuesday morning. Funeral mass can be viewed live on longfordparish.com To leave a message for the family, please use the link on RIP.ie. Family home strictly private please.

Edmund Mlotkowski, Monaboy, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, with his loving family, his wife Judith, son Paddy and his partner Sonia, on Sunday, August 23 of Edmund Mlotkowski, Monaboy, Strokestown, Roscommon. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing family, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Removal on Tuesday, August 25 to arrive at Tulsk Cemetery for Burial Service at 2pm. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.

Patrick (Pat) Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at St. James’ Hospital surrounded by his heartbroken family, on Friday, August 21 of Patrick (Pat) Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Nellie and his brother Bernard. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father to Dawn, Olga, and Reece. Very sadly missed by his family, sisters Mary Mimnagh (Drumlish) and Susan O’Reilly (Mullahoran) brothers-in–law Seamus and Sean, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Patrick Rest in Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, house strictly private, please. Patrick’s removal will arrive at St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara on Monday, August 24 at 7pm. Funeral cortege will travel from Granard, via Springstown and Toneymore, to Abbeylara for anybody who wishes to stand out and show their respect. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 25 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Attendance in the church will be limited in keeping with guidelines and the family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

There will be an opportunity to pay your respects at the removal and funeral while adhering to all the social distancing guidelines.

Those who would have liked to attend but can’t are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Margaret Ward (née Doris), Bray, Dublin / Bray, Wicklow / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. on Friday, August 21 of Margaret Ward (née Doris), of Bray and formerly of Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dermot, son Constantine, daughter-in-law Payal, granddaughter Keira, sisters Sheila and Mary Rose, brother-in-law Brother Bonaventure OFM, nieces, nephews, cousins, Margaret and Bridie, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray. A private funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 11am in St. Peter’s Church, Little Bray and this may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/braystpeters . The burial will follow in Shanganagh Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be placed in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie. “May she rest in peace”.

Michael Simpson, Ballintemple, Strokestown, Roscommon / Donnybrook, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness, in the care of the Galway Clinic and Galway Hospice, with family at his side, on Monday, August 17 of Michael Simpson, Ballintemple, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Nutley Avenue, Donnybrook. Fondly remembered by his loving wife Marie, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Private family funeral will take place at 3pm, on Wednesday, August 26 in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Further enquiries to Pat McHugh Funeral Director, Strokestown.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie