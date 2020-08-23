Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 23, 2020 - evening

Aggie Quinn (née Walker), Grain Ard, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, surrounded by her family in Mullingar General Hospital, on Sunday, August 23 of Aggie Quinn (née Walker), Grain Ard, Longford Town, Longford. She is predeceased by her loving husband Danny, parents Patrick and Rose and brother Pat.

Aggie will be sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons Donal and Fergal, daughters Brenda, Sinéad and Niamh, sons-law Terry, Mark and Barry, daughters-in-law Eilish and Lorraine, grandchildren Dylan, Danny, Darragh, Kyle, Amy, Jessica, Ciara, Callum, Rachel, Thomas, Emmy-Mae, Adha and Grace- Elora, great- grandchildren Ríoch and Dylan (DJ), brothers Charlie, Kevin, Frank, Stephen and Ignatius, sisters Roisin Devlin, Bonnie Coyle (Kilcogy), Pauline Comiskey (Tullygullion) and Ann Finn (Ferefad), brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, uncles, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many dear friends.

Her nature was loving and giving, Her heart was made of gold, And to us who truly loved her, Her memory will never grow old. Rest in peace Aggie.

Due to Government guidelines Aggie will be reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, for family and close friends. Funeral mass on Tuesday, August 25 at 11am in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, followed with burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. (Funeral mass is restricted to 50 people only).

For those who can not attend due to the government guidelines, the family asks that you light a candle or say a prayer for Aggie at 11am on Tuesday morning. Funeral mass can be viewed live on longfordparish.com To leave a message for the family, please use the link on RIP.ie. Family home strictly private please.

Tom Gormley, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family, on Saturday, August 22 of Tom Gormley, ‘Lakelands’, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan, Eircode H12D598. Predeceased by his dear wife Mary, his daughter Grainne Ellis and his son Tom. Deeply regretted by his adoring family; his son Tony, daughters; Deirdre Fitzpatrick, Maeve Hyland, Eimear Morris, Geraldine Uprichard and Clare Wharton, his sons in law, much loved grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.RIP.

Due to HSE and government regulations, Tom's funeral will be private to family and close friends only. The funeral cortége will depart from his home to arrive at the Church of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, on Monday, August 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The Mass will be broadcast live on the Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook page.

Patrick (Pat) Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at St. James’ Hospital surrounded by his heartbroken family, on Friday, August 21 of Patrick (Pat) Reilly, Toneymore, Abbeylara, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Nellie and his brother Bernard. Beloved husband of Mary and loving father to Dawn, Olga, and Reece. Very sadly missed by his family, sisters Mary Mimnagh (Drumlish) and Susan O’Reilly (Mullahoran) brothers-in–law Seamus and Sean, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Patrick Rest in Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings, house strictly private, please. Patrick’s removal will arrive at St Bernard’s Church Abbeylara on Monday, August 24 at 7pm. Funeral cortege will travel from Granard, via Springstown and Toneymore, to Abbeylara for anybody who wishes to stand out and show their respect. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 25 at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Attendance in the church will be limited in keeping with guidelines and the family thank you for your cooperation at this sad time.

There will be an opportunity to pay your respects at the removal and funeral while adhering to all the social distancing guidelines.

Those who would have liked to attend but can’t are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Frank McVeigh, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, August 19 of Frank McVeigh, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford & Sheelin House, Kilnahard Pier, Ballyheelan, Co Cavan (2018-2020). Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Francis, sister Mae, brothers Michael and Patrick and brother-in-law Michael. Sadly missed by his loving brother John, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Carmel & Caroline, nephews Michael, John, Peter, Declan, Noel and Paul, his many grandnieces & nephews, cousins, close friends, neighbours and his special friend Joanne.

Frank’s remains will repose at his residence on Sunday evening, August 23, with removal on Monday morning, August 24 to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank’s repose and service is private to family and close friends and you are invited to leave a message in the condolences section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Margaret Ward (née Doris), Bray, Dublin / Bray, Wicklow / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. on Friday, August 21 of Margaret Ward (née Doris), of Bray and formerly of Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dermot, son Constantine, daughter-in-law Payal, granddaughter Keira, sisters Sheila and Mary Rose, brother-in-law Brother Bonaventure OFM, nieces, nephews, cousins, Margaret and Bridie, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray. A private funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 11am in St. Peter’s Church, Little Bray and this may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/braystpeters . The burial will follow in Shanganagh Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be placed in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie. “May she rest in peace”.

Michael Simpson, Ballintemple, Strokestown, Roscommon / Donnybrook, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness, in the care of the Galway Clinic and Galway Hospice, with family at his side, on Monday, August 17 of Michael Simpson, Ballintemple, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Nutley Avenue, Donnybrook. Fondly remembered by his loving wife Marie, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Private family funeral will take place at 3pm, on Wednesday, August 26 in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Further enquiries to Pat McHugh Funeral Director, Strokestown.

