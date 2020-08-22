Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 22, 2020

Eileen Cooney (née Brady), Barraghmore, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, August 19 of Eileen Cooney (née Brady), Barraghmore, Drumlish, Longford. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband John, sons Ciaran, Sean and Diarmuid, daughters-in-law Caoimhe and Karen, sister Catherine, brother Bernie (UK). Predeceased by her parents Bernie and Cissie and brother Pat-Joe. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence this Friday, August 21 privately for family, friends and neighbours. Funeral mass on Saturday, August 22 in St Mary's Church, Drumlish at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to government and HSE guidelines, funeral mass is restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Whitney's Undertakers Drumlish.

Frank McVeigh, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, August 19 of Frank McVeigh, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford & Sheelin House, Kilnahard Pier, Ballyheelan, Co Cavan (2018-2020). Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Francis, sister Mae, brothers Michael and Patrick and brother-in-law Michael. Sadly missed by his loving brother John, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Carmel & Caroline, nephews Michael, John, Peter, Declan, Noel and Paul, his many grandnieces & nephews, cousins, close friends, neighbours and his special friend Joanne.

Frank’s remains will repose at his residence on Sunday evening, August 23, with removal on Monday morning, August 24 to St Patrick’s Church, Ballinamuck, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Frank’s repose and service is private to family and close friends and you are invited to leave a message in the condolences section on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your support and understanding at this time.

Margaret Ward (née Doris), Bray, Dublin / Bray, Wicklow / Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin. on Friday, August 21 of Margaret Ward (née Doris), of Bray and formerly of Longford. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Dermot, son Constantine, daughter-in-law Payal, granddaughter Keira, sisters Sheila and Mary Rose, brother-in-law Brother Bonaventure OFM, nieces, nephews, cousins, Margaret and Bridie, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Colliers Funeral Home, Old Connaught Avenue, Bray. A private funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, August 25 at 11am in St. Peter’s Church, Little Bray and this may be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/braystpeters . The burial will follow in Shanganagh Cemetery. Messages of sympathy may be placed in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie. “May she rest in peace”.

Michael Simpson, Ballintemple, Strokestown, Roscommon / Donnybrook, Dublin

The death occurred, peacefully, after a long illness, in the care of the Galway Clinic and Galway Hospice, with family at his side, on Monday, August 17 of Michael Simpson, Ballintemple, Strokestown, Roscommon and formerly of Nutley Avenue, Donnybrook. Fondly remembered by his loving wife Marie, children, grandchildren, extended family and friends.

Private family funeral will take place at 3pm, on Wednesday, August 26 in Lakelands Funeral Home and Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Galway Hospice. Condolences may be left below. Further enquiries to Pat McHugh Funeral Director, Strokestown.

Thomas Casey, Ardandra, Legan, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, July 30 of Thomas Casey, Ardandra, Legan, Longford and London. Deeply regretted by his wife Kim, his son Rhonan and daughter Roisin, his family and wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Thomas's Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Legan, on Saturday, August 22 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Foxhall Cemetery. Thomas's funeral will be for family only, in accordance with the current government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Messages for the family can be left on the condolence link on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your sympathy and support at this time.

Colin Frederick Haynes, formerly of Cape Town, South Africa, San Francisco, U.S.A and Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, at the age of 83 and after a long illness, on Thursday, August 13 of Colin Frederick Haynes, formerly of Cape Town, South Africa, San Francisco, USA and Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim. Colin was a former foreign correspondent, broadcaster, author and PR director and consultant to leading automotive and movie corporations. He served as a bureau chief for the French News Agency and was a BBC correspondent in Africa. He had worked in France, the USA, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

He managed special projects in Europe for the Ford Motor Company, created launch promotions for major movies including Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and King Kong, made over 1,000 broadcasts and wrote twelve books published mainly in the USA and including pioneering works on Paperless Publishing, computing related health problems, industrial counterfeiting and Computer Viruses (this with John McAfee).

He will be sadly missed by his wife Lilian, his children Rebecca in South Africa and James, Emma and Thomas in the United States and his step-children Douglas Medlen, Penelope Jones and Judith Newton of the United Kingdom and his sister Valerie Elsegood and her husband Roy of Augharan, Leitrim.

Funeral Service in Carrigallen Parish Church on Saturday morning, August 22 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Funeral is private for immediate family and close friends only due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie