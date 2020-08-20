Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 21, 2020

Eileen Cooney (née Brady), Barraghmore, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, August 19 of Eileen Cooney (née Brady), Barraghmore, Drumlish, Longford. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband John, sons Ciaran, Sean and Diarmuid, daughters-in-law Caoimhe and Karen, sister Catherine, brother Bernie (UK). Predeceased by her parents Bernie and Cissie and brother Pat-Joe. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her residence this Friday, August 21 privately for family, friends and neighbours. Funeral mass on Saturday, August 22 in St Mary's Church, Drumlish at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. Due to government and HSE guidelines, funeral mass is restricted to family only. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Whitney's Undertakers Drumlish.

Frank McVeigh, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford



The death occurred on Wednesday, August 19 of Frank McVeigh, Fardromin, Ballinamuck, Longford H62& Sheelin House, Kilnahard Pier, Ballyheelan, Co Cavan (2018-2020). Predeceased by his mother Elizabeth, father Francis, sister Mae, brothers Michael and Patrick and brother-in-law Michael. Sadly missed by his loving brother John, sister-in-law Mary, nieces Carmel & Caroline, nephews Michael, John, Peter, Declan, Noel and Paul, his many grandnieces & nephews, cousins, close friends, neighbours and his special friend Joanne.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Thomas Casey, Ardandra, Legan, Longford

The death occurred on Thursday, July 30 of Thomas Casey, Ardandra, Legan, Longford and London. Deeply regretted by his wife Kim, his son Rhonan and daughter Roisin, his family and wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Thomas's Funeral Mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Legan, on Saturday, August 22 at 11am, with burial afterwards in Foxhall Cemetery. Thomas's funeral will be for family only, in accordance with the current government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Messages for the family can be left on the condolence link on RIP.ie.

The family appreciates your sympathy and support at this time.

Mary Sirr (née Yorke), Fox Lodge, Kilbrennal, Killenaule, Tipperary / Dublin / Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, August 19 of Mary Sirr (née Yorke), Fox Lodge, Kilbrennal, Killenaule, Thurles, Co Tipperary and formerly Longford and Dublin. Predeceased by her husband Páraic and brother Brendan. Deeply regretted by her son Lorcan and daughter Aoife, son-in-law Barry, grandchildren Daniel and Megan, sisters Nuala and Evelyn, nieces, nephews, relatives and many friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O'Connell's Funeral Home, Killenaule on Thursday, August 20 from 5pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at St Mary's Church, Killenaule on Friday morning. August 21 at 11.15am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am, followed by burial in Crosscannon Cemetery. Please adhere to Government and HSE guidelines regarding Social distancing and face coverings. Please feel free to leave a message of sympathy in the Condolence book on RIP.ie.

Colin Frederick Haynes, formerly of Cape Town, South Africa, San Francisco, U.S.A and Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, at home, at the age of 83 and after a long illness, on Thursday, August 13 of Colin Frederick Haynes, formerly of Cape Town, South Africa, San Francisco, USA and Augharan, Aughavas, Leitrim. Colin was a former foreign correspondent, broadcaster, author and PR director and consultant to leading automotive and movie corporations. He served as a bureau chief for the French News Agency and was a BBC correspondent in Africa. He had worked in France, the USA, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

He managed special projects in Europe for the Ford Motor Company, created launch promotions for major movies including Star Wars, Close Encounters of the Third Kind and King Kong, made over 1,000 broadcasts and wrote twelve books published mainly in the USA and including pioneering works on Paperless Publishing, computing related health problems, industrial counterfeiting and Computer Viruses (this with John McAfee).

He will be sadly missed by his wife Lilian, his children Rebecca in South Africa and James, Emma and Thomas in the United States and his step-children Douglas Medlen, Penelope Jones and Judith Newton of the United Kingdom and his sister Valerie Elsegood and her husband Roy of Augharan, Leitrim.

Funeral Service in Carrigallen Parish Church on Saturday morning, August 22 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining churchyard. Funeral is private for immediate family and close friends only due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings.

