Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, August 18, 2020

Mary Burke, Ballinvilla, Castlebar, Mayo / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, in her ninety second year, on Monday, August 17 of Mary Burke, Ballinvilla, Castlebar and late of Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy, brothers Edward, Pete and Eugene, sister Anna Rose (Shanley). Very deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Anna (Loughran) Castlebar, Rosaleen, Ballinvilla, Eileen (Redmond), Castlebar, Theresa (O’ Donnell) Castlebar, son Jimmy, Ballinvilla, brother Farrel, grandchildren Angela, Philip, Amanda, Jamie, Joseph, Áine, Amy, Raymond, Chloe, Sophie and Jimmy, great grandson Seánie De Condúin, daughter-in-law Josephine (Burke), sons-in-law Philip (Redmond), Pat (Loughran), and John O’ Donnell, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Removal from her residence this Wednesday, August 19 at 10.30am for funeral Mass at 11.30am in The Church of the Holy Rosary, Castlebar, with burial afterwards in Castlebar New Cemetery. Due to Government guidelines, the funeral at all stages will be private for family only. House strictly private for family only. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Castlebar Parish Webcam http://www.castlebarparish.ie/web-cam/ or listened to in Castlebar on the Parish Radio Channel 105.3FM

Anyone wishing to offer their sympathies to the family can leave a message by clicking on the “condolences” link on RIP.ie. All enquiries to Thomas Moran and Sons funeral home, Linenhall Street, Castlebar 087 236 4598.

Michael (Mike) Kilmurray, Esker South, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, August 13 of Michael (Mike) Kilmurray, Esker South, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his beloved son Joseph and parents Michael and Norah. Mike will be forever missed by his loving family, his wife and best friend Maureen, sons Michael, Gary and Glen, daughters-in-law Caroline, Carol and Debbie, grandchildren Michael and Kylie, great-grandchildren Michael, Albie and Elsie, sisters Margaret McCormack and Maureen Kilmurray (Longford), sister-in-law Bridget, cousins, nephews, nieces, and his great neighbours and friends here in Longford and England.

His nature was loving and giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly knew him, His memory will never grow old. Rest In Peace Mike.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Monday, August 17 from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, there will be no handshaking and please use a face covering. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 18 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, followed by burial in Aughaboy Cemetery. (Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people only). Funeral mass can be viewed on http://vimeo.com/448113083

To leave a message for Mike's family, please use the link on RIP.ie.



Patrick (Paddy) J Tierney, Broomfield East, Midleton, Cork / Granard, Longford / Charlestown, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, at CUH Cork, on Friday, August 14 of Patrick (Paddy) J Tierney, BCL, Sainte Therese, Broomfield East, Midleton, Co Cork and formerly of Granard, Co Longford, Charlestown & Kiltimagh, Co Mayo. Retired Bank of Ireland Manager Midleton, Kiltimagh and Charlestown. Predeceased by his loving daughter Shirley Tierney Everatt. Sadly missed by his adored wife of 63 years Kathleen, son Mervyn, daughter Brenda, brother Vincent (Kettering, U.K.), sisters in law Elizabeth & Mary Tierney, Rose and Beatrice Cunningham, Breda Flood, brothers in law Bob Knipp (Australia) and Pat Flood (New York), Eileen, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, close family friend Susan and his many friends and great neighbours. House totally private due to Covid19 and pre-existing underlining health conditions.

Due to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Patrick's Funeral will be private to family and close friends. Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, August 18, at 11am in Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Midleton, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/ofarrellfuneralcork at 11am. Messages of condolence can be expressed on the condolences link on RIP.ie. May Patrick Rest In Peace.

Gerry Reilly, Jackson Heights New York and late, Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in New York, on Friday, August 14 of Gerry Reilly, Jackson Heights New York and late Kilcogy, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his parents Sean & Peggy Reilly. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, son Shane, sisters Noeleen Duffy and Dolores Smith, brothers Tommy, Michael and Shane, sisters in law, brothers in law, nieces, nephews and extended family and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Private cremation will take place in New York. A message of sympathy can be placed for the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

