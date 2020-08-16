Deaths in Longford - Sunday, August 16, 2020

Michael (Mike) Kilmurray, Esker South, Ballinalee, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Thursday, August 13 of Michael (Mike) Kilmurray, Esker South, Ballinalee, Longford. He is predeceased by his beloved son Joseph and parents Michael and Norah. Mike will be forever missed by his loving family, his wife and best friend Maureen, sons Michael, Gary and Glen, daughters-in-law Caroline, Carol and Debbie, grandchildren Michael and Kylie, great-grandchildren Michael, Albie and Elsie, sisters Margaret McCormack and Maureen Kilmurray (Longford), sister-in-law Bridget, cousins, nephews, nieces, and his great neighbours and friends here in Longford and England.

His nature was loving and giving, His heart was made of gold, And to us who truly knew him, His memory will never grow old. Rest In Peace Mike.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Monday, August 17 from 6pm with prayers at 8pm. Please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing, there will be no handshaking and please use a face covering. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 18 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Ennybegs, Killoe, Co Longford, followed by burial in Aughaboy Cemetery. (Funeral Mass is restricted to 50 people only). Funeral mass can be viewed on http://vimeo.com/448113083

To leave a message for Mike's family, please use the link on RIP.ie.



Patrick (Paddy) J Tierney, Broomfield East, Midleton, Cork / Granard, Longford / Charlestown, Mayo



The death occurred, peacefully, at CUH Cork, on Friday, August 14 of Patrick (Paddy) J Tierney, BCL, Sainte Therese, Broomfield East, Midleton, Co Cork and formerly of Granard, Co Longford, Charlestown & Kiltimagh, Co Mayo. Retired Bank of Ireland Manager Midleton, Kiltimagh and Charlestown. Predeceased by his loving daughter Shirley Tierney Everatt. Sadly missed by his adored wife of 63 years Kathleen, son Mervyn, daughter Brenda, brother Vincent (Kettering, U.K.), sisters in law Elizabeth & Mary Tierney, Rose and Beatrice Cunningham, Breda Flood, brothers in law Bob Knipp (Australia) and Pat Flood (New York), Eileen, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews, close family friend Susan and his many friends and great neighbours. House totally private due to Covid19 and pre-existing underlining health conditions.

Due to government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, Patrick's Funeral will be private to family and close friends. Funeral Mass will take place Tuesday, August 18, at 11am in Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Midleton, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Mass will be live streamed on https://www.facebook.com/ofarrellfuneralcork at 11am. Messages of condolence can be expressed on the condolences link on RIP.ie. May Patrick Rest In Peace.

Liam Rogers, Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford



The death occurred, surrounded by his family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Costello's Nursing Home, on Friday, August 14 of Liam Rogers, Derryhaun, Kenagh, Longford and formerly from 42 The Lock House, Ards. He is predeceased by his parents Thomas and Margaret, brother Tómas and sister Annie.

Liam will be forever missed by his loving family, sons Thomas and James, daughters Lynda, Margaret, Helen and Michelle, grandchildren Wayne, Lisa-Marie, Sarah-Louise, Dylan, Chloe, Cian, Brody, Isabella, Jack and Cleo, Son-in-law Johnny (Jack), daughter-in-law Keri, sisters Kathleen Skelly (Colehill), Vera, Margaret (Bogeen), Tess, Helen and Mary (England), brother-in-law Ian, sister-in-law Joan, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. May Liam Forever Rest In Peace.

Reposing in his daughter Lynda's home at Leitrim Cross, Newtownforbes, Co Longford, (N39DR52), on Saturday, August 15 from 2pm until 5pm. Removal on Sunday, August 16 to St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, for Funeral Mass at 1pm, followed with burial in Killcommock Cemetery. Funeral Mass is for family and relatives only please. Please Observe Government Guidelines Regarding Social Distancing.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care Team, c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. To leave a message for Liam's family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Eva Dooner (née Moran), Druminardly, Rooskey, Roscommon



The death occurred, at the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar and previously in the loving care of her family at her home, on Friday, August 14 of Eva Dooner (née Moran), Druminardly, Rooskey, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Michael (Sonny) and dear mother of Teresa, Martina O’Brien and Michéal, sadly missed by her family, sisters Josie McCabe, (Edgeworthstown) and Phil Hagan, (Drumlish) son in law Martin, daughter in law Helen, Brother in law, special nanny to Emily, Aideen, Rhea, Andraya and Conáll, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Eva Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass in The Sacred Heart Church, Kilglass, on Monday, August 17 at 11am followed by burial in Kilbarry Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Eva’s funeral will be restricted to family and close friends, anyone wishing to leave a condolence or a personal message may do so on the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. Safe social distancing must be adhered to at all times. The family wishes to thank all for your cooperation at this sad time.



Marie Egan (née Duffy), Wainsfort Crescent, Terenure, Dublin / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, after an illness borne with dignity and courage, on Thursday, August 13 of Marie Egan (née Duffy), Wainsfort Crescent, Terenure and formerly of Aughaga, Moyne, Co Longford. Beloved wife of Vincent and much loved mother of Máiréad. Marie will be forever loved and dearly missed by her husband, daughter, son-in-law Jay, her adored granddaughters Rosie and Tess, brothers Farrell, Pat, Tom & Philip M, sisters Bridget, Helen, Frances and Elizabeth, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, godchildren, extended family relatives and a wide circle of friends. May she Rest in Peace.

In keeping with the current Government and HSE guidelines a private Funeral will take place for family and close friends. For those who cannot attend a private message of condolence for the family can be left at https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices. The link to view Marie’s Requiem Mass on Monday, August 17 at 10am is available here: https://www.stpiusx.ie/st-pius-x-tv. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Friends of St Luke’s https://www.friendsofstlukes.ie/

