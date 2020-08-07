Deaths in Longford - Friday, August 7, 2020

Pauline Donohoe (née Tuffy), Killydoon, Loughduff, Cavan / Enniscrone, Sligo



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the General Hospital Cavan, on Thursday, August 6 of Pauline Donohoe (née Tuffy), Killydoon, Loughduff, Cavan / Enniscrone, Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Edward. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Elizabeth Lynch, Dymphna Boylan, Ann Guiney and Ita Buchanan, sisters Nan Lavelle, (Dalkey) Helen Seery,(Walkinstown), brothers Tony Tuffy (Enniscrone), Leo Tuffy (Burnfoot), sons-in-law Michael, Oliver, John and Shane, her seven grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces neighbours relatives and friends.

May she rest in peace. Funeral Mass on Saturday, August 8 in St Joseph's Church Loughduff at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Patrick Hughes facebook page. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association. P.T.A.A. Mullahoran Branch. c/o the undertaker.

In accordance with Government and Public Health Guidelines, Pauline's Funeral Mass will be private to Family and close friends. Those who would like to leave a message for the family can do so on the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this time.

Josephine Sheridan (née McCabe), Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Wednesday, August 5 of Josephine Sheridan (née McCabe), Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John T. Sadly missed by her loving children Packie, Terry, John V. Mary Margaret, Bridget, Anne, Gerard, Josephine and Thomas, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal from her home on Friday morning, August 7 arriving Our Lady of Lourdes Church Mullahoran for Funeral Mass at 11am. ( Mass can be viewed on Patrick Hughes facebook page. ) Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and house is private.

Messages of sympathy can be left by clicking on the condolence section below. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Castlemanor residence comfort fund c/o the undertaker or any family member.

The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie