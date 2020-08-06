Deaths in Longford - Thursday, August 6, 2020

Pauline Donohoe (née Tuffy), Killydoon, Loughduff, Cavan / Enniscrone, Sligo

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the General Hospital Cavan, on Thursday, August 6 of Pauline Donohoe (née Tuffy), Killydoon, Loughduff, Cavan / Enniscrone, Sligo. Predeceased by her husband Edward. Sadly missed by her loving daughters Elizabeth Lynch, Dymphna Boylan, Ann Guiney and Ita Buchanan, sisters Ann Levelle, (Dalkey) Helen Seery,(Walkinstown), brothers Tony Tuffy (Inniscrone).

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Josephine Sheridan (née McCabe), Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in her 94th year, surrounded by her loving family at Castlemanor Nursing Home, Cavan, on Wednesday, August 5 of Josephine Sheridan (née McCabe), Cloncovid, Kilcogy, Cavan. Predeceased by her husband John T. Sadly missed by her loving children Packie, Terry, John V. Mary Margaret, Bridget, Anne, Gerard, Josephine and Thomas, sons in law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal from her home on Friday morning, August 7 arriving Our Lady of Lourdes Church Mullahoran for Funeral Mass at 11am. ( Mass can be viewed on Patrick Hughes facebook page. ) Internment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government and HSE guidelines the Funeral Mass and house is private.

Messages of sympathy can be left by clicking on the condolence section below. Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Castlemanor residence comfort fund c/o the undertaker or any family member.

The family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this difficult time.

Dave Farrington, Coolbawn, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan / Castleknock, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff at St Christopher's Hospice, Cavan, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, August 1 of Dave Farrington, Coolbawn, Corlismore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and formerly Castleknock, Co Dublin. Beloved husband of Gerardine and dear father of Kevin and Hannah (McCormack), treasured grandad to Carl, Aoife, Niamh, Michael and Rosie. Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughter, grandchildren, mother Norma, son in law Michael, daughter in law, Aisling, brother Steve, sister Sue, sisters in law, brother in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Service of thanksgiving for Dave's life on Thursday, August 6 at 12 noon at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

Due to government and HSE regulations, Dave's funeral service and cremation will be restricted to family only, please. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

