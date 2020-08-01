Deaths in Longford - Saturday, August 1, 2020

Mary McGowan (née Hannon), Clondra, Clondra, Longford / Ballinasloe, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully after a long illness bravely borne at her residence surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, July 31 of Mary McGowan (nee Hannon) Clondra, Co Longford and formerly Creagh, Ballinasloe. Predeceased by her daughter Catherine, her mother Kitty, her father John. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken husband Benedict (Ben), son Keith, daughter Rachel, brothers Vincent (Ballinasloe), Michael (Dublin), sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence on Saturday, August 1. Funeral Mass in St Brendan's Church, Clondra on Sunday, August 2 at 1.30pm. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery Longford travelling via her residence and Flancare. Owing to current restrictions due to Covid 19/coronavirus. Mary’s Funeral Mass is private and restricted to family only. Thank you for your cooperation.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to Palliative Care of Tom Crosby Funeral Director Tarmonbarry or any Family Member.



Thomas Mulligan, Larkfield, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in New York, on Monday, July 27 of Thomas Mulligan, USA and formerly of Larkfield, Dring, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Tom and brother Vincent. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tara, heartbroken mother Rose, brother Sean, sisters Rosaleen and Teresa, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government Covid-19 guidelines, the family home is private please. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Funeral arrangements later.

John (Jackie) Devine, Killukin, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Wednesday, July 29 of John (Jackie) Devine, Killukin, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his parents John and Kathleen. He will be sadly missed by his auntie Kay, cousins, neighbours and many friends. Rest In Peace.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the Church of S.S. Eithne & Fidelma, Tulsk on Saturday, August 1, at 11.30am followed by burial in Kilcooley Cemetery. Owing to current restrictions due to Covid 19/Coronavirus, Jackie's Funeral Mass is restricted to family, friends and neighbours. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie. Thank you for your cooperation.

Eugene Boland, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital and previously in the care of Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Thursday, July 30 of Eugene Boland, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon. Predeceased by his wife Anne, brothers Patrick Tom Michael and Gerald sister May. Sadly missed by his family,sisters Jo Feeney (Slatta), Peggy Grufferty (England), sisters-in-law Eileen Boland (Lanesboro), Jean Boland (England), nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and many friends.Rest In Peace.

Funeral cortège from his residence on Saturday, August 1 to the Church of Our Lady of Mount Carmel, Rooskey for 12 noon Funeral Mass followed by burial in Kilglass New Cemetery. With the current Government Guidelines in place, Eugene's Funeral Mass will be for family and close friends.

The family thank you for your support and understanding in these difficult times. If you wish to leave a message for Eugene's family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie. Mass will be streamed online https://www.facebook.com/Tullys-Funeral-Directors-105986747880802/

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie