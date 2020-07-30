Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 30, 2020

Sr Margaret Jordan, Convent of Mercy, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of The Staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Tuesday, July 28 of Sr Margaret Jordan, formerly of Granard and Lanesboro, and late of Lislum, Ballymahon County Longford. Predeceased by her parents Catherine and James and her sister Eileen Scully (Galway). Deeply regretted by her brothers Bernie and Andrew, her sister Kathleen Mahon, brother-in-law Desmond, sister-in-law Maureen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Mercy Community, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Sr Margaret's Funeral Mass will be celebrated this Friday morning, July 31 at 11am in Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford followed by burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Funeral will be streamed live on longfordparish.com or cablecomm, channel 84. Due to government and HSE Regulations Sr Margaret's Funeral Mass will be private please, for her Family, Mercy Community and very close friends (Max 50 People). Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The family and her Mercy Community would like to thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

John Hopkins, Leitrim, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 28 of John Hopkins, Leitrim, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Josephine, by his grandson Daniel and by his brothers Joe and Gerry. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Noeleen, daughters Mary, Eileen, Siobhain, Sheila and Mairead, sons Sean, Gerard and Brendan, sisters Nancy, Olive, Margaret and Maura, brothers Mick and Thomas, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren ,great-grandchildren,nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, July 29 for family, friends and neighbours to call. Removal on Thursday, July 30 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to due to current restrictions, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Thomas Mulligan, Larkfield, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in New York, on Monday, July 27 of Thomas Mulligan, USA and formerly of Larkfield, Dring, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Tom and brother Vincent. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tara, heartbroken mother Rose, brother Sean, sisters Rosaleen and Teresa, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government Covid-19 guidelines, the family home is private please. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Funeral arrangements later.

