Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 29, 2020

John Hopkins, Leitrim, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 28 of John Hopkins, Leitrim, Newtownforbes, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Joseph and Josephine, by his grandson Daniel and by his brothers Joe and Gerry. John will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, wife Noeleen, daughters Mary, Eileen, Siobhain, Sheila and Mairead, sons Sean, Gerard and Brendan, sisters Nancy, Olive, Margaret and Maura, brothers Mick and Thomas, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren ,great-grandchildren,nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, July 29 for family, friends and neighbours to call. Removal on Thursday, July 30 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Newtownforbes to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Newtownforbes Cemetery. Those who would have liked to attend but are unable to due to current restrictions, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Longford Palliative Care, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.



Thomas Mulligan, Larkfield, Dring, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, in New York, on Monday, July 27 of Thomas Mulligan, USA and formerly of Larkfield, Dring, Co Longford. Predeceased by his father Tom and brother Vincent. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Tara, heartbroken mother Rose, brother Sean, sisters Rosaleen and Teresa, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government Covid-19 guidelines, the family home is private please. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Funeral arrangements later.





Aidan Scally, Cornadough, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, in his 14th year, on Saturday, July 25 of Aidan Scally, Cornadough, Newtowncashel, Longford. Aidan will be dearly missed by his heartbroken family, parents Bart and Chrissy, brother Joey, sisters Lauren, Sinead, Sophie and Chole, grandparents Pat Scally and Ellen Scally, Eric Edwards and Marie Dunber, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and his many friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious the stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. Rest In Peace Aidan.

Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Newtowncashel, on Tuesday, July 28 for prayers at 7pm. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, the church will be for family and close friends only please, if you wish you can line the road from his home to the church, but please observe the Government Guidelines, Regarding Social Distancing.

Removal on Wednesday, July 29 to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, for cremation at 12 noon. The funeral cortege will travel through Ballymahon at approximately 10.45am, en route to Cavan via Edgeworthstown. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Temple Street Children's Hospital, Dublin, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors. To leave a message for Aidan's family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Family home private at all times please.





Monsignor James Heslin, Cattan, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, on Thursday, July 23, in his 90th year, of Monsignor James Heslin, Cattan, Mohill PO, Co Leitrim and Jacksonville, Florida. Sadly missed by his loving family, neighbours and friends.

His funeral takes place in Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Jacksonville on Wednesday, July 29 at 4pm Irish time. His funeral can be viewed on Holy Spirit Catholic Church webcam.

