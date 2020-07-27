Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 27, 2020 - evening

Aidan Scally, Cornadough, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, in his 14th year, on Saturday, July 25 of Aidan Scally, Cornadough, Newtowncashel, Longford. Aidan will be dearly missed by his heartbroken family, parents Bart and Chrissy, brother Joey, sisters Lauren, Sinead, Sophie and Chole, grandparents Pat Scally and Ellen Scally, Eric Edwards and Marie Dunber, uncles, aunts, cousins, neighbours and his many friends.

Deep are the memories, Precious the stay, No passing of time, Can take them away. Rest In Peace Aidan.

Removal to arrive at St Mary's Church, Newtowncashel, on Tuesday, July 28 for prayers at 7pm. Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, the church will be for family and close friends only please, if you wish you can line the road from his home to the church, but please observe the Government Guidelines, Regarding Social Distancing.

Removal on Wednesday, July 29 to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, for cremation at 12 noon. The funeral cortege will travel through Ballymahon at approximately 10.45am, en route to Cavan via Edgeworthstown. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Temple Street Children's Hospital, Dublin, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors. To leave a message for Aidan's family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Family home private at all times please.

Niamh McCartan (née Kennedy), Clongowney, Old Dublin Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Naas, Kildare / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, in her 97th year, and peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 25 of Niamh McCartan (nee Kennedy) Clongowney, Old Dublin Road, Mullingar and formerly of Fairways and McAuley Place, Naas and Ballymahon. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Philip. Dearly loved mother of Carole, Pat, Jim, Paul and Niamh óg, she will be deeply missed by her sons and daughters, sisters Phil, Bernie and Sr. Vianney, sister-in-law Ette, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 16 beloved grandchildren and great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Following HSE and Government guidelines a Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, July 28, at 10am which can be viewed online at mullingarparish.ie followed by burial in St Corban's Cemetery, Naas. (arriving 12.45pm approx). House private please. For those who would like to leave a personal message of sympathy for the family please do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.

Gerard Brady, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Cavan surrounded by his loving family after an illness bravely borne, on Saturday, July 25 of Gerard (Gerry) Brady, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and Hallandale Beach, Florida. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Margaret. Sadly missed by his brother Danny, Sister Mary, and Sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Garry, and nephew Niall, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Monday, July 27 from 4 pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday, July 28 leaving the house at 1.30pm. To arrive at the Lakelands Crematorium at 2pm for cremation.

Due to current HSE guidelines and advice regarding Covid-19. Services at the home and crematorium are for family and friends only. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu to the Cavan/Monaghan Palliative care c/o Andrew Cronin Funeral Director, or any family members.





