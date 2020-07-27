Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 27, 2020

Niamh McCartan (née Kennedy), Clongowney, Old Dublin Road, Mullingar, Westmeath / Naas, Kildare / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, in her 97th year, and peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, July 25 of Niamh McCartan (nee Kennedy) Clongowney, Old Dublin Road, Mullingar and formerly of Fairways and McAuley Place, Naas and Ballymahon. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Philip. Dearly loved mother of Carole, Pat, Jim, Paul and Niamh óg, she will be deeply missed by her sons and daughters, sisters Phil, Bernie and Sr. Vianney, sister-in-law Ette, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, her 16 beloved grandchildren and great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Following HSE and Government guidelines a Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, July 28, at 10am which can be viewed online at mullingarparish.ie followed by burial in St Corban's Cemetery, Naas. (arriving 12.45pm approx). House private please. For those who would like to leave a personal message of sympathy for the family please do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.

Gerard Brady, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at St Christopher’s Cavan surrounded by his loving family after an illness bravely borne, on Saturday, July 25 of Gerard (Gerry) Brady, Garrymore, Ballinagh, Co Cavan and Hallandale Beach, Florida. Predeceased by his parents Paddy and Margaret. Sadly missed by his brother Danny, Sister Mary, and Sister-in-law Mary, brother-in-law Garry, and nephew Niall, relatives and friends.

Reposing at the family home on Monday, July 27 from 4 pm to 9pm. Removal on Tuesday, July 28 leaving the house at 1.30pm. To arrive at the Lakelands Crematorium at 2pm for cremation.

Due to current HSE guidelines and advice regarding Covid-19. Services at the home and crematorium are for family and friends only. Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu to the Cavan/Monaghan Palliative care c/o Andrew Cronin Funeral Director, or any family members.



Rosemary Creegan, Drumkeerin, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully at Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Saturday, July 25 of Rosemary Creegan, Drumkeerin, Cloone, Leitrim. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Seamus, brothers, sisters, relatives and friends. RIP.

Removal on Monday, July 27 to St Mary's Church, Cloone, arriving for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballinamuck Cemetery.

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions Rosemary's funeral is private to family and friends. You are invited to leave a message in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

John Edward Burns, Barrinstown Lower, Milltown, Newbridge, Kildare / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co Kildare, on Thursday, July 23 of John Edward Burns, Barrinstown Lower, Milltown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his loving parents Helen Burns (nee Hughes) and Robert Burns, brother Bobby, granddaughter Lara (Missy). Sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, children Anne-Marie, Helene, Nadia, Jeannette, Jonny and Brendan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Michael, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

In line with HSE & Government advice regarding public gatherings, John's Funeral will take place for family and close friends (max 50 people in church). John's family would ask that everyone who knew him would light a candle or say a prayer in his memory on Monday.

John's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen on Monday, July 27 at 11am, and can be viewed by clicking on the following link:www.memoriallane.ie/Livestream/ followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel, in Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross and can be viewed at 1:30pm by clicking on the following link https://vimeo.com/event/139693. Those who would like to attend John's Funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are invited to leave a personal message for the family on the condolences section of RIP.ie.

John's family would like to sincerely thank the staff, nurses and doctors of TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth for the excellent care and dedication John received during his six years at TLC.

Bertie Brennan, The Spinney, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Curraghroe, Roscommon / Dublin 6, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, July 24 of Bertie Brennan, The Spinney, Roscommon town and formerly of Leinster Road, Dublin 6 and Mount Dillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon. He will be greatly missed and always remembered by his brothers Frank and Vincent, sisters-in-law May, Margaret, Frances and Mary, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. May Bertie rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Bertie’s funeral will take place privately for family and close friends only. The funeral cortege will depart from Smyth’s Funeral Home on Monday morning, July 27 at 10.30am arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by burial in Cloontuskert Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie. The Brennan family very much appreciates your support at this time. Please note that Bertie’s funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also viewed live on Monday, at 11am by clicking HERE.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie