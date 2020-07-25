Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 25, 2020

Patrick (Packie) Gray, Garvary, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, at his home, on Thursday, July 23 of Patrick (Packie) Gray, Garvary, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Gertie, brother William, sisters Bessie and Kathleen. Sadly missed by his son Padraig, daughter-in-law Karen, grandchildren Eleanor, Ruth and David, his sister Lizzy Macken, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence. Requiem Mass on Sunday, July 26 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Legga with burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. In keeping with HSE covid 19 regulations, the residence and burial is private to family and friends. The funeral service will be broadcast on http://churchtv.ie//legga.html. You are invited to leave a message for the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

John Edward Burns, Barrinstown Lower, Milltown, Newbridge, Kildare / Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family in TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth, Co Kildare, on Thursday, July 23 of John Edward Burns, Barrinstown Lower, Milltown, Newbridge, Co. Kildare and late of Granard, Co Longford. Predeceased by his loving parents Helen Burns (nee Hughes) and Robert Burns, brother Bobby, granddaughter Lara (Missy). Sadly missed by his loving wife Alice, children Anne-Marie, Helene, Nadia, Jeannette, Jonny and Brendan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchild, brother Michael, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

In line with HSE & Government advice regarding public gatherings, John's Funeral will take place for family and close friends (max 50 people in church). John's family would ask that everyone who knew him would light a candle or say a prayer in his memory on Monday.

John's Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Most Holy Trinity, Allen on Monday, July 27 at 11am, and can be viewed by clicking on the following link:www.memoriallane.ie/Livestream/ followed by cremation in the Garden Chapel, in Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross and can be viewed at 1:30pm by clicking on the following link https://vimeo.com/event/139693. Those who would like to attend John's Funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are invited to leave a personal message for the family on the condolences section of RIP.ie.

John's family would like to sincerely thank the staff, nurses and doctors of TLC Nursing Home, Maynooth for the excellent care and dedication John received during his six years at TLC.

Bertie Brennan, The Spinney, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Curraghroe, Roscommon / Dublin 6, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Roscommon University Hospital, on Friday, July 24 of Bertie Brennan, The Spinney, Roscommon town and formerly of Leinster Road, Dublin 6 and Mount Dillon, Curraghroe, Co Roscommon. He will be greatly missed and always remembered by his brothers Frank and Vincent, sisters-in-law May, Margaret, Frances and Mary, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, relatives and friends. May Bertie rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Bertie’s funeral will take place privately for family and close friends only. The funeral cortege will depart from Smyth’s Funeral Home on Monday morning, July 27 at 10.30am arriving to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am followed by burial in Cloontuskert Cemetery. For those wishing to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie. The Brennan family very much appreciates your support at this time. Please note that Bertie’s funeral Mass will be broadcast in the Roscommon town area on the Parish Radio 105.9 FM and can also viewed live on Monday, at 11am by clicking HERE.

Teresa Donohoe (née Brennan), Legan Rock, Legan, Longford / Ballymore, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Thursday, July 23 of Teresa Donohoe (née Brennan), Legan Rock, Legan, Longford / Ballymore, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Thomas (Tom). Sadly missed by her loving family, Mary, Margaret, Patrick and Tom, grandchildren, brother Michael (Australia), relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Teresa's funeral mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Legan on Saturday, July 25 at 1pm with burial afterwards in Legan new cemetery. Her funeral will be for family only, in accordance with the current government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Messages for the family can be left on the condolence link on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy and support at this time.

Michéal McCreanor, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, on Wednesday, July 22 of Michéal McCreanor, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Frances and also by his brothers Frankie, Raymond, Tony, Gerry, Patsy, infant brother Liam and by his sister Rosemary. Michéal will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Jimmy (Longford), Kevin, Clement and Brendan (all London), sister Marie (London), sisters in law Anna-Mai,Valerie and Beryl, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Michéal’s funeral cortege will arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral (via Templemichael Terrace) on Saturday, July 25 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. However, following government guidelines regarding public gatherings this will be restricted to 50 close family and friends. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.



Sheila Smyth (née Cunningham), Artane, Dublin / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of St Gabriel’s Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, July 22 of Sheila Smyth (née Cunningham), Artane, Dublin and formerly of Clooneen Granard, Co Longford. Devoted wife to the late Tom and cherished mother to John, Antoinette, Siobhan and the late Ger; very sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family. Those who cannot attend the funeral can leave a message in the Condolence Book on RIP.ie or send on their condolences through the traditional manner.

Sheila's service may be viewed on Saturday, July 25 at 10 am through the following link: http://www.stbrendanscoolock.org/Webcam.php?visits=16196438.





