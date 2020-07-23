Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 23, 2020 - evening

Teresa Donohoe (née Brennan), Legan Rock, Legan, Longford / Ballymore, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Thursday, July 23 of Teresa Donohoe (née Brennan), Legan Rock, Legan, Longford / Ballymore, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Thomas (Tom). Sadly missed by her loving family, Mary, Margaret, Patrick and Tom, grandchildren, brother Michael (Australia), relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Teresa's funeral mass will take place in St Mary's Church, Legan on Saturday, July 25 at 1pm with burial afterwards in Legan new cemetery. Her funeral will be for family only, in accordance with the current government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings. Messages for the family can be left on the condolence link on RIP.ie. The family appreciates your sympathy and support at this time.

Michéal McCreanor, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Joseph’s Care Centre, Longford, on Wednesday, July 22 of Michéal McCreanor, Templemichael Terrace, Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary Frances and also by his brothers Frankie, Raymond, Tony, Gerry, Patsy, infant brother Liam and by his sister Rosemary. Michéal will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, brothers Jimmy (Longford), Kevin, Clement and Brendan (all London), sister Marie (London), sisters in law Anna-Mai,Valerie and Beryl, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Michéal’s funeral cortege will arrive at St Mel’s Cathedral (via Templemichael Terrace) on Saturday, July 25 for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. However, following government guidelines regarding public gatherings this will be restricted to 50 close family and friends. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Paddy Verdon, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in loving care of St Joseph's, Longford, on Wednesday, July 22 of Paddy Verdon, Crott, Moyne, Co Longford. Predeceased by his wife Mary. Sadly missed by his sister in law Ellen Ward England, nieces and nephew, extended family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Friday, July 24 at 11am in Moyne Church and burial afterwards in Colmcille Graveyard.



Sheila Smyth (née Cunningham), Artane, Dublin / Granard, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the exceptional care of the staff of St Gabriel’s Nursing Home surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, July 22 of Sheila Smyth (née Cunningham), Artane, Dublin and formerly of Clooneen Granard, Co Longford. Devoted wife to the late Tom and cherished mother to John, Antoinette, Siobhan and the late Ger; very sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family. Those who cannot attend the funeral can leave a message in the Condolence Book on RIP.ie or send on their condolences through the traditional manner.

Sheila's service may be viewed on Saturday, July 25 at 10 am through the following link: http://www.stbrendanscoolock.org/Webcam.php?visits=16196438.





Mel Kiernan, Clonbrusk West, Coosan, Athlone, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 21 of Mel Kiernan, Clonbrusk West, Coosan, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly Longford Town, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Edward, William, Damian and Anthony, daughter Melaina (Zauers), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his ten grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace. House strictly private please.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Mel for family members only. If you wish to express your sympathies or pay your respects, please do so personally by phone or text or use the online condolences section on RIP.ie, or Mass cards by post.





