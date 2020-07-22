Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Mel Kiernan, Clonbrusk West, Coosan, Athlone, Westmeath / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at home, surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, July 21 of Mel Kiernan, Clonbrusk West, Coosan, Athlone, Westmeath and formerly Longford Town, Longford. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, sons Edward, William, Damian and Anthony, daughter Melaina (Zauers), son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his ten grandchildren, in-laws, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and many friends. Rest In Peace. House strictly private please.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and by adhering to government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place for Mel for family members only. If you wish to express your sympathies or pay your respects, please do so personally by phone or text or use the online condolences section on RIP.ie, or Mass cards by post.

Nuala Hall (née McManus), Cornadrung, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence and surrounded by her loving family following a brief illness, on Tuesday, July 21 of Nuala Hall (née McManus), Cornadrung, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Predeceased by her children Norman and Nuala, parents John and Bridget, sister Breege and brother Sean. Sadly missed by her husband Victor, daughters Sandra Mulligan (Crott), Caroline Reilly (Cunnareen), Linda (Cornadrung), Jenny (Smear), sisters Mary and Rose, brother Tom and her 12 grandchildren, sons in law, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Wednesday, July 22 for family and friends. Funeral on Thursday, July 23 arriving at St Joseph's Church, Purth for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St Thomas' Church, Rathmore, Aughnacliffe.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Palliative care, care of funeral Director or any family member.





Lily (Elizabeth) Sheridan (née Crudden), Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family, in the wonderful care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, July 19 of Lily (Elizabeth) Sheridan (née Crudden), Drumcrow, Ballinagh, Cavan / Longford. She is predeceased by her brother Tommy and sister Nellie. Lily will be forever missed by her loving family, her husband Jimmy, daughter Catherine and son-in-law Tom (McManus, Soran, Ballinalee, Co Longford.) her adored grandsons Shane and Oisin, sister-in-law Mary (Boyle, Roscommon), nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest in peace Lily.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Tuesday, July 21 from 6pm with prayers at 7.30pm. Funeral home is open to everyone, please observe government guidelines regarding social distancing. There will be no handshaking and please wear a face mask.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 22 at 11am in St Felim's Church, Ballinagh, Co Cavan, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Nursing Home's Patient Comfort Fund, c/o of Connell Funeral Directors or any family member. To leave a message for Lily's family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie.





Maura Meehan (née Gilsenan), Coole, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the company of her devoted family at the Midland Regional Hospital Mullingar and previously in the tender care of Matron and staff at Portiuncula Nursing Home, Multyfarnham, on Tuesday, July 21 of Maura Meehan (née Gilsenan), Meehan's Bar, Coole, Mullingar, Westmeath. Beloved wife of the late Anthony, Maura will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her dear and caring family - Nuala, Caroline, Donal and Paul, sons-in-law John and Ronan, daughter-in-law Aisling, her adored grandchildren Sean, Conor, Cathal, Cillian and Grace, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and many friends. May her gentle soul rest in peace.

In keeping with government guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Thursday, July 23 at 11am in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Coole followed by burial in Whitehall Cemetery. Those wishing to send messages of condolences to the family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie