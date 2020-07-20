Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 20, 2020

Sean Cunniffe, USA, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan / Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Wednesday, July 15 of Sean Cunniffe, USA, and formerly Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan and Longford. Predeceased by his sister Maureen (McKeown). Deeply regretted by his loving wife Luz, sons Sean, Tony and Robert, sister Vera (Keane), brother Jarlath, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May Sean Rest in Peace.

Memorial service will be held in Ballyjamesduff at a later date to celebrate Sean’s life. Please use the condolences link on RIP.ie to express your sympathies to Sean's family.



Rita Nally, Green Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath

The death occurred, peacefully, at her home with her devoted family by her side, on Sunday, July 19 of Rita Nally, Green Street, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her parents Ronnie and Christopher and her sisters Mae Kelleghan and Kathleen. Deeply regretted by her heartbroken sisters Veronica, Josephine and Christina, her brother-in-law John McDermott, nieces Jennifer, Paula and Lorna, nephews Christopher, Keith, Declan and John, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May Rita Rest In Peace.

In keeping with current government guidelines, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday, July 21 in St Michael's Church, Castlepollard, at 12 noon. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Rita's family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.



Brian McIntyre, 8 KnockLongford, Mohill, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Friday, July 17 of Brian Mc Intyre of 8 KnockLongford, Mohill and formerly of Adoon, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers; Paddy and Jim, sisters in law; Bridie and Mary, nieces; Davina and Philippa, nephews; Niall, Mark, Kevin and Shane, all the Duignan cousins, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends.May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Brian’s remains will repose on Sunday, July 19 from 3pm - 5pm for family and close friends only in Smith’s Funeral Home High St, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Brian’s funeral mass will be private to family and close friends on Monday, July 20 at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Cloone followed by burial in Cloone new cemetery.

In accordance with Public Health and Government guidelines all social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

Anyone wishing to leave a condolence or personal message may do so on the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. The family wishes to thank all for your cooperation at this sad time.



Tom Hallinan, Mohill, Leitrim / Tuam, Galway

The death occurred on Friday, July 17 of Tom Hallinan, Mohill, Co Leitrim, and formerly Tuam, Co Galway. Predeceased by his father Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, mother Beatrice, daughters Tanya and Tara, brother Martin, sisters Pamela and Geraldine, niece and nephews, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his daughter Tara's residence, Priors Point, Carrick on Shannon, on Sunday, July 19, from 3pm-6pm. House private to family and friends at all other times, please. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, all social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 20 at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines, only a limited number of people will be able to enter the church. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Dialysis Unit at Sligo University Hospital. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Sligo Hospital for all their kindness and support.



Seamus McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, July 16 of Seamus McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents James and Jane and his son Ronan; sadly missed by his son Fintan, sisters Eileen, Imelda and Mairead, granddaughter Grace, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Seamus Rest in Peace.

Seamus will repose at 16 KnockLongford, Mohill from 2pm on Sunday, July 19. Removal on Monday morning, July 20 (via Clooncarne) to arrive at St Michael's Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 12.30pm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Seamus’ reposing, funeral and cremation will be restricted to family and close friends, anyone wishing to leave a condolence or a personal message may do so on the “Condolence” section of RIP.ie. The family wishes to thank all for your cooperation at this sad time.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie