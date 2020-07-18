Deaths in Longford - Saturday, July 18, 2020

Kevin Canavan, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Wednesday, July 15 of Kevin Canavan, Creevaghbeg, Ballymahon, Longford. Ex Multyfarnham & Ballyhaise College. Predeceased by his son-in-law Donnchadh. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheelagh, cherished daughters Michelle (Glynn), Denise (Keegan) and Niamh, son-in-law David, adored grandchildren Róisín, Seán, Ruth and Evie, sisters Breda Maguire (Scotland) and Marian, brothers David, Jimmy and Christy, nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his residence. Funeral Mass this Sunday, July 19 at 1pm in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by cremation in Lakelands Funeral Home, Cavan.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass will be restricted to family only and social distancing must be observed outside the church. You can express your sympathies by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Noel Cooney, Stillorgan, Dublin / Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of the Blackrock Hospice, on Thursday, July 16 of Noel Cooney, Stillorgan, Dublin and formerly of Ballymahon, Co Longford. Noel (formerly of the Irish Blood Transfusion Service), beloved husband of Mary (nee O’Donnell) and cherished father of Anthea and Colin, deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, brothers Des, Lar and Mike, sisters Breda and Anne, brothers-in-law Larry and David, sisters-in-law Rose, Bernie and Josephine, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Ania, nephews, nieces, grandchildren Paddy, Molly, Jack and Oscar, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest in Peace.

Due to HSE guidelines regarding funeral gatherings. Noel’s Funeral Mass will take place privately for his immediate family and close friends at 11am on Saturday, July 18 in St Colmcille’s Church, Knocklyon. Live streaming of the funeral Mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.knocklyonparish.ie/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral and cannot due to current restrictions may leave a personal message for the family in the ‘Condolences’ section on RIP.ie.

Mary, Anthea and Colin would like to take this opportunity to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of the Blackrock Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to Noel during his illness. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in Noel’s Memory to the Blackrock Hospice https://olh.ie/

Lucy McEnroe, Coolbawn , Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at the home of her sister Rose and brother-in-law Joe Gaffney, Coolbawn, on Friday, July 17 of Lucy McEnroe, Coolbawn , Corlismore, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her sister Margaret. Sadly missed by her sister Rose, brothers John and Terry, brothers-in-law Joe and Tommy, sisters-in-law Mary and Pauline, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest in Peace.

Removal on Sunday, July 19 to arrive at St Michael's Church, Potahee, for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in St Mary's Cemetery, Castlerahan. Due to Covid-19 regulations, along with HSE advice, the Funeral Mass and house is for family and close friends only, please.



Brian McIntyre, 8 KnockLongford, Mohill, Leitrim / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Friday, July 17 of Brian Mc Intyre of 8 KnockLongford, Mohill and formerly of Adoon, Gorvagh, Co Leitrim. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his brothers; Paddy and Jim, sisters in law; Bridie and Mary, nieces; Davina and Philippa, nephews; Niall, Mark, Kevin and Shane, all the Duignan cousins, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and friends.May his gentle soul Rest In Peace.

Brian’s remains will repose on Sunday, July 19 from 3pm - 5pm for family and close friends only in Smith’s Funeral Home High St, Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Due to Covid-19 restrictions Brian’s funeral mass will be private to family and close friends on Monday, July 20 at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Cloone followed by burial in Cloone new cemetery.

In accordance with Public Health and Government guidelines all social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

Anyone wishing to leave a condolence or personal message may do so on the “Condolence” section on RIP.ie. The family wishes to thank all for your cooperation at this sad time.



Tom Hallinan, Mohill, Leitrim / Tuam, Galway

The death occurred on Friday, July 17 of Tom Hallinan, Mohill, Co Leitrim, and formerly Tuam, Co Galway. Predeceased by his father Michael. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, mother Beatrice, daughters Tanya and Tara, brother Martin, sisters Pamela and Geraldine, niece and nephews, extended family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his daughter Tara's residence, Priors Point, Carrick on Shannon, on Sunday, July 19, from 3pm-6pm. House private to family and friends at all other times, please. In accordance with government and HSE guidelines, all social distancing guidelines must be adhered to.

Requiem Mass on Monday, July 20 at 12 noon in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with government guidelines, only a limited number of people will be able to enter the church. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to The Dialysis Unit at Sligo University Hospital. The family would like to thank the caring staff of Sligo Hospital for all their kindness and support.



Seamus McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim

The death occurred, at Sligo University Hospital, on Thursday, July 16 of Seamus McLoughlin, Clooncarne, Bornacoola, Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents James and Jane and his son Ronan; sadly missed by his son Fintan, sisters Eileen, Imelda and Mairead, granddaughter Grace, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Seamus Rest in Peace.

Seamus will repose at 16 KnockLongford, Mohill from 2pm on Sunday, July 19. Removal on Monday morning, July 20 (via Clooncarne) to arrive at St Michael's Church, Bornacoola for Funeral Mass at 10am followed by cremation at Lakelands Crematorium at 12.30pm.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Seamus’ reposing, funeral and cremation will be restricted to family and close friends, anyone wishing to leave a condolence or a personal message may do so on the “Condolence” section of RIP.ie. The family wishes to thank all for your cooperation at this sad time.



John Joe Higgins, Lancashire and late of Curran, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Chorley Hospital, Preston, on June 18 of John Joe Higgins, Preston, Lancashire, and late of Curran, Mohill, Co Leitrim. Sadly missed by his loving wife Mary, his family David, Bernadette and John. Predeceased by his sons Gerald and Anthony and his brother Leo. Deeply regretted by his brother Gerald P and his sister's Teresa (Sr Frances Loreto) Lena (Canning), Annie Josephine (Robinson) and Patricia (Guckian), relatives ,neighbours and friends.May He Rest in Peace.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, July 18 at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Mohill, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, social distancing must be observed and there will be a limited number of family and friends able to enter the church. Please use the condolences link below to express your sympathies to the family.

