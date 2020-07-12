Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 13, 2020

Tom Walsh, Keadue, Cathedral Road, Cavan Town, Cavan / Bishopswater, Wexford

The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, July 12 of Tom Walsh, Keadue, Cathedral Road, Cavan Town, Cavan and formerly Bishopswater, Wexford. Beloved husband & best friend of Ita & devoted father of Andrea, Karen, Damien & Nicholas. Sadly missed by his loving family, sons in law Micheal & Brian, daughter-in-law Kathryn, his adored grandchildren Darragh, Sarah, Rebecca, Sophie, Emma & Doireann. Also by his brothers Eugene & Nicky (Wexford), sisters in law, nephews, nieces, all his relatives & many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

House private at all times, please.

Funeral Arrangements Later.

Bernard (Benny) Smyth, Handsworthwood, Birmingham, and late of Kilcogy Lower, Co Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at home, after a short illness, surrounded by his loving wife Una and family, on Saturday, July 11 of Bernard (Benny) Smyth, Handsworthwood, Birmingham and late Kilcogy Lower, Co Cavan. Predeceased by his son Michael, sisters Molly (Dolan) Cloncovit, and Bridie (Carolan) Birmingham. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, wife Una, daughters Bernadette and Eileen, son James, son in law David and daughter in law Mary, grandchildren Kelly, Katharine, David and Michael, great-grandchild Tate, sisters Kathleen and Eileen and brother Michael, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace. Bernard's Funeral will take place in Birmingham. The online condolences page on RIP.ie may be used to offer your sympathies to Bernard's family.

The Smyth family would like to thank you all for your messages of support and kindness at this difficult time. Special heartfelt thanks to all Bernard's carers and the Macmillan Nurses for all their kindness to Dad and support to family in his last weeks, his neighbour Gina and dear cousin Sheila. As a token of our appreciation the holy sacrifice of the Mass will be offered for the intentions of all.

Gerry Pearson, Loch Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, in the loving care of his adoring family, on Saturday, July 11 of Gerry Pearson, Loch Gowna, Cavan. Predeceased by his brother Albert. Deeply regretted by his wife Philomena, children; Gerald and Laura, grandchild; Gearóid, brother; John, daughter-in-law, Sharon, son-in-law, Raymond, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and a large circle of neighbours and close friends. RIP.

Due to HSE and Government regulations Gerry's funeral will be private to family only. His funeral cortége will be leaving his home to arrive at the church of the Holy Family Loch Gowna, on Monday, July 13 for Requiem mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Gerry's funeral will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook page. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Palliative Care Cavan. Anyone wishing to extend their sympathies to the family may do so via the condolence link on RIP.ie.





If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie