Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 9, 2020

Irene Hanlon (née Hamill), St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the devoted care of the staff at Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, July 8 of Irene Hanlon (née Hamill), St Ciaran's Park, Roscommon Town, Roscommon and formerly of Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved wife of Noel and much loved mother of Nicola, Tomás and Catherine. She will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Irene rest in peace.

Irene will repose at her home on Friday, July 10 for family and close friends. Removal on Saturday morning, July 11 to the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon arriving for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am with burial afterwards in St Coman’s Cemetery. In order to adhere to social distancing guidelines, the Mass will also be family and close friends only. Prior to Mass the funeral cortege will travel from St Ciaran’s Park to the Church and following Mass it will travel to the Cemetery via Church Street. Irene’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast locally on the Roscommon Parish Radio on 105.9 FM and also on Ros FM 94.6 and www.rosfm.ie.

For those who wish to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie. The Hanlon family very much appreciate your support at this time.

Laura Plasic (née Fegan), Cloughbally Upper, Mullagh, Cavan / Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Christopher's Hospice, Cavan surrounded by her loving family, on Wednesday, July 8 of Laura Plasic (née Fegan), Cloughbally Upper, Mullagh, Co Cavan and late of Kilcogy Lower. Predeceased by her brother Jonathan. Laura will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her heartbroken husband James, children Caithlin and Sean, parents Sean and Kathy, brother David, parents in law Jim and Tiina, sisters in law, Rachel and Marie, nephews Rory, Jake and Sam, aunts, uncles, cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and a large circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Removal from her home on Thursday morning, July 9 at 11:45 arriving at St Killian’s Church Mullagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government and HSE advice Laura's Funeral Mass will be private. Laura's family thank you for your understanding and cooperation at this difficult time. The Funeral Mass can be viewed online on Mullahoran Parish Churches Facebook Page. Messages of sympathy can be left in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Virginia Cancer Care, c/o the undertaker or any family member.

Peggy McGlynn (née Sheeran), Briskill, Newtownforbes, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the staff of St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Monday, July 6 of Peggy McGlynn (née Sheeran), Briskill, Newtownforbes, Longford and late of Lettergeeragh, Ballinamuck. Predeceased by her husband Larry, brothers Michael and Thomas. Deeply regretted by her daughters Bernie, Carmel, Rena, sons David, Michael, Larry and Brendan, sister Mary-Jo (McKenna), brother Jimmy, daughters-in-law Michelle, Shannon, Joanne, Martina, sons-in-law Dessie and Paul, grandchildren, sister-in-law Phyllis, nieces and nephews, neighbours, family and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her residence from Tuesday evening, July 7 for family, friends and neighbours until removal on Thursday morning, July 9 to St Mary's Church, Newtownforbes for 12 noon funeral mass followed by burial in the local cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions and guidelines cannot may leave a personal message in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie