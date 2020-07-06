Deaths in Longford - Monday, July 6, 2020

Jennifer Day, 2 Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at Northwest Hospice,Sligo, on Sunday, July 5 of Jennifer Day, 2 Main Street, Carrigallen, Leitrim. Sadly missed by her loving sons Kevin, Craig and Sean, brothers James and Stephen, mother Ann, father Gerald, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relations,and friends. May she Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her home 2 main Street, Carrigallen from 6pm on Monday, July 6. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 8 at 11am in Saint Marys Church Carrigallen with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please donations if desired to Northwest Hospice Sligo. In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings the funeral will be limited to 50 people.

Matt O'Donohoe, Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar, Westmeath / Templeogue, Dublin / Castleisland, Kerry



The death occurred, peacefully, in the company of his loving family and the caring staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, July 4 of Matt O'Donohoe, Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar (retired Ladies Fashion Designer, Wicklow Street Dublin), late of Templeogue and Castleisland, Co Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Ann and dear father of the late Joseph. Matt will be very sadly missed by his sons Mark, Rory and Barry, his daughter Mary, his adored grandchildren, daughters-in-law Carol, Kate and Celine, nephews and many friends. May Matt Rest In Peace.

In keeping with government guidelines, a family funeral will take place. This can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie on Monday, July 6 at 12 noon. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Matt's family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie. House private please.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie