Deaths in Longford - Sunday, July 5, 2020

Matt O'Donohoe, Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar, Westmeath / Templeogue, Dublin / Castleisland, Kerry



The death occurred, peacefully, in the company of his loving family and the caring staff of the Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar, on Saturday, July 4 of Matt O'Donohoe, Greenpark Meadows, Mullingar (retired Ladies Fashion Designer, Wicklow Street Dublin), late of Templeogue and Castleisland, Co Kerry. Beloved husband of the late Ann and dear father of the late Joseph. Matt will be very sadly missed by his sons Mark, Rory and Barry, his daughter Mary, his adored grandchildren, daughters-in-law Carol, Kate and Celine, nephews and many friends. May Matt Rest In Peace.

In keeping with government guidelines, a family funeral will take place. This can be viewed on the live webcam at www.mullingarparish.ie on Monday, July 6 at 12 noon. Those wishing to send messages of condolence to Matt's family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie. House private please.

John Heduan, Milltown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at St Camillus Nursing Home, Killucan, on Thursday, July 2 of John Heduan, Milltown, Ballynacargy, Westmeath. John will be sadly missed by his brothers Jimmy, Pat, Frank and Larry, his sisters Dympna and Josephine, sisters-in-law, nephews Fergal, Padraig, Pascal and Edward, nieces Siobhán, Gráinne, Michelle, Tara, Laura, Claire, Louise and Catherine, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Rest In Peace.

Remains will be removed from his residence on Saturday, July 4 to St Matthew's Church, Milltown arriving at 8pm (approx). Funeral Mass on Sunday, July 5 at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Those wishing to send messages of condolence may do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Please observe Government Guidelines regarding Covid 19.

