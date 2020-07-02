Deaths in Longford - Friday, July 3, 2020

James Baxter, Battery Road and Mullagh, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, on Thursday, July 2 of James Baxter, Battery Road and Mullagh, Longford Town, Longford. James will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, his wife Helen, daughter Carol, son Fr Turlough, son-in-law Marc Caball, sister-in-law Betty, brothers-in-law Fr Anthony and Fr Gerard Carroll, cousins Brian Plunkett and Bridget Keenan, niece, nephews, relatives, devoted friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

James’ funeral cortege will leave his residence on Saturday morning, July 4 at 10.40am to arrive for Mass of the Resurrection in St Mel’s Cathedral at 11am. However, following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time.

Nikolaj Stefan, Kanes Apartment, Strokestown Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 30, of Nikolaj Stefan, Kanes Apartment, Strokestown Road, Longford Town, Longford and formerly from Ukraine. Nikolaj will be sadly missed by his family, sons Alan and Zoltan, relatives and his many friends here in Longford and Ukraine. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, July 3, from 10am with prayers at 12 noon, followed by removal to Ballymacormack Cemetery for burial.

Family and friends welcome, adhering to government guidelines. Please practice social distancing.

