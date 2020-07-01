Deaths in Longford - Thursday, July 2, 2020

Nikolaj Stefan, Kanes Apartment, Strokestown Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 30, of Nikolaj Stefan, Kanes Apartment, Strokestown Road, Longford Town, Longford and formerly from Ukraine. Nikolaj will be sadly missed by his family, sons Alan and Zoltan, relatives and his many friends here in Longford and Ukraine. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, July 3, from 10am with prayers at 12 noon, followed by removal to Ballymacormack Cemetery for burial.

Family and friends welcome, adhering to government guidelines. Please practice social distancing.

Jason Donohoe, Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford / Enniscorthy, Wexford / Tinahely, Wicklow



The death occurred, at his home in Drumlish, on Monday, June 29, of Jason Donohoe, Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Co Longford and formerly Tinahely, Co Wicklow and Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. It's with broken hearts we share the saddest news. Jason passed away peacefully, surrounded by all his family. He will be forever remembered as the kindest, most humble, caring man, by his heartbroken wife Siobhán and their precious children, Saibh and Shóna, by his loving parents John and Bredine and by his sister Sharon, brothers in law, Aidan McLoughlin and Shane O'Neill, sister in law Adrianne, nephews Mikie, Shane, Darragh and niece Sinéad. Jason will also be remembered by his aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, colleagues in CMETB and many dear friends.

Jason died as he lived, with peace, humility, kindness, faith and love. May he be welcomed by an open embrace by our heavenly father.

Jason's funeral cortege will leave his home on Thursday, July 2 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlish for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Gortletteragh Cemetery.

In line with the latest HSE and Government advice please adhere to the guidelines on social distancing. May Jason Rest in Peace.

Eileen Kennedy (née O'Boy), Ohill, Mohill, Leitrim / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Tuesday, June 30, of Eileen Kennedy (née O'Boy), Ohill, Mohill, Leitrim and formerly of Druminga, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband James, sister Katie, brother Con and daughter-in-law Mary. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family, John, Joseph, Patricia Reynolds (Celbridge), Hugh (Enfield), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Sean, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and carers. Rest In Peace.

In line with government guidelines, Requiem Mass will take place in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Thursday, July 2 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie. House Private Please.

