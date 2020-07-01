Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Nikolaj Stefan, Kanes Apartment, Strokestown Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred on Tuesday, June 30, of Nikolaj Stefan, Kanes Apartment, Strokestown Road, Longford Town, Longford and formerly from Ukraine. Nikolaj will be sadly missed by his family, sons Alan and Zoltan, relatives and his many friends here in Longford and Ukraine. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Friday, July 3, from 10am with prayers at 12 noon, followed by removal to Ballymacormack Cemetery for burial.

Family and friends welcome, adhering to government guidelines. Please practice social distancing.

Jason Donohoe, Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Longford / Enniscorthy, Wexford / Tinahely, Wicklow



The death occurred, at his home in Drumlish, on Monday, June 29, of Jason Donohoe, Drumlish Hill, Drumlish, Co Longford and formerly Tinahely, Co Wicklow and Enniscorthy, Co Wexford. It's with broken hearts we share the saddest news. Jason passed away peacefully, surrounded by all his family. He will be forever remembered as the kindest, most humble, caring man, by his heartbroken wife Siobhán and their precious children, Saibh and Shóna, by his loving parents John and Bredine and by his sister Sharon, brothers in law, Aidan McLoughlin and Shane O'Neill, sister in law Adrianne, nephews Mikie, Shane, Darragh and niece Sinéad. Jason will also be remembered by his aunts, uncles, numerous cousins, colleagues in CMETB and many dear friends.

Jason died as he lived, with peace, humility, kindness, faith and love. May he be welcomed by an open embrace by our heavenly father.

Jason will repose at his home in Drumlish on Tuesday, June 30 from 7 until 9pm and on Wednesday, July 1 from 2 until 4pm and from 6 until 9pm.

Jason's funeral cortege will leave his home on Thursday, July 2 to arrive at St Mary's Church, Drumlish for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Gortletteragh Cemetery.

In line with the latest HSE and Government advice please adhere to the guidelines on social distancing. May Jason Rest in Peace.

Eileen Kennedy (née O'Boy), Ohill, Mohill, Leitrim / Keshcarrigan, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at her residence, on Tuesday, June 30, of Eileen Kennedy (née O'Boy), Ohill, Mohill, Leitrim and formerly of Druminga, Keshcarrigan, Leitrim. Predeceased by her husband James, sister Katie, brother Con and daughter-in-law Mary. Eileen will be sadly missed by her loving family, John, Joseph, Patricia Reynolds (Celbridge), Hugh (Enfield), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughter-in-law Geraldine, son-in-law Sean, niece, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and carers. Rest In Peace.

In line with government guidelines, Requiem Mass will take place in St Patrick’s Church, Mohill, on Thursday, July 2 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Messages of sympathy can be left on the condolence section on RIP.ie. House Private Please

Maggie Duffy (née McCusker), Bracknagh, Offaly / Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 97th year at the Regional Hospital Tullamore, on Monday, June 29, of Maggie Duffy (née McCusker), Bracknagh, Offaly and formerly of Crott, Moyne County Longford. Predeceased by her husband Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Margaret and Maura, son James, sister Eileen Ward, sons-in-law Michael and Tommy, daughter-in-law Yvonne, brother-in-law Paddy Verdon, grandchildren James, Naomi, Sorcha, Eimhear, Hazel, Caoimhe, Áine and Mairéad , great-grandchildren Henry, Finlay and James, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass in St Brochan's Church Bracknagh on Wednesday, July 1 at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in St Brochan's Cemetery Bracknagh. Due to the Covid 19 Directive Church Restrictions and Social Distancing will be in place. You can leave your condolences on the Online Condolence Book below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding and support at this difficult time. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to The Friends Of Tullamore Hospital.

Marcella Donnelly (née Moran), Newport, Legan, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, June 28, of Marcella Donnelly (née Moran), Newport, Legan, Longford. Predeceased by her daughter Bernadette and son-in-law Liam. Loved and sadly missed by her husband Peter, sons Paddy, Mel and Dermot, daughters Philo. Carmel, Linda and Veronica, sons-in-law Jimmy, Jim and Tony, granddaughters Amy, Katie, Lucy and Erin, grandsons Matthew and Andrew, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday, June 30. Family and friends welcome. Funeral Mass on Wednesday, July 1 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Legan, with burial afterwards in Foxhall Cemetery.

As from Monday, June 29, indoor gatherings of up to 50 people, when conducted in line with public health advice, are permissible. Please adhere to guidelines & social distancing. Anyone who wishes to do so is invited to leave a message of condolence in the condolences section on RIP.ie.



Seamus Farrell, Streamstown, Newtowncashel, Longford

The death occurred on Sunday, June 28, of Seamus Farrell, Streamstown, Newtowncashel, Longford. Seamus, predeceased by his parents Peter and Katie, his sisters Sr Sarto (M.M.N Drogheda), Sr Veronica (Poor Clares, Drumshanbo), Sr Mel (Poor Clares, Drumshanbo), Maisie and Margaret. Seamus will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Seamus’ Funeral Mass will take place in the Church of the Blessed Virgin, Newtowncashel on Wednesday, July 1 at 12 noon, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. The family very much appreciates your support and understanding at this time.



Arthur O'Connor, Ballygarren Road, Rathowen, Westmeath / Tallaght, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, unexpectedly at Blackrock Clinic, County Dublin, on Wednesday, June 24, of Arthur O'Connor, Ballygarren Road, Rathowen, Westmeath / Tallaght, Dublin / Longford Town, Longford. Predeceased by his brother John. Deeply regretted by his heartbroken and loving family, wife Olivia, son Darragh, daughters Sarah and Katie, his father John, mother Margaret, brother Declan, sisters Ethna, Sharon, Anne and Natalie, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law and their partners. His mother-in-law Phyllis Healy, Farneyhoogan, Longford, brothers-in-law Paul and Patrick, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives, and many good friends. Rest In Peace.

Arthur's Funeral Mass will take place this Wednesday morning, July 1 at 11am in Saint Mel’s Cathedral, Longford, followed by burial afterwards in Ballymacormack cemetery.

Due to government and HSE regulations Arthur’s Funeral Mass will be strictly private for family and close friends please. For those who would like to attend but cannot due to these restrictions, the Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Longfordparish.com or cablecomm channel 84. You may also leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Irish Heart Foundation care of Kelly’s Funeral Director’s or any family member. The family would like to thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

