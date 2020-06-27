Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 27, 2020

Mary Murphy (née Mullen), Ballybrack, Dublin / Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family at St Vincent’s University Hospital, on Tuesday, June 23, of Mary Murphy (née Mullen), Ballybrack, Dublin and formerly Abbeyshrule, Co Longford. Mary; dearly beloved wife and best friend of Ken, much loved mother of Siobhán, Brendan, Aoife, Kenneth and Rory. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Nellie and Nancy, brother Pat, good friends Theresa and Eddie, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening, June 26 from 4pm with a gathering of family and friends for 7pm Prayer Service. Due to Government warnings in place on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday, June 27 at 11am at the Church of S.S. Alphonsus and Columba, Ballybrack Village. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. To live stream the church click on http://www.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/ss-alphonsus-columba-church-ballybrack. To get the code to live stream at Mount Jerome, email them at info@mountjerome.ie

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are welcome to leave a personal message on Mary’s Obituary Notice by clicking on recent deaths at www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section of RIP.ie.

