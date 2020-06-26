Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 26, 2020

Tom Dempsey, Tashinny, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 93rd year, in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Thomond Lodge Nursing Home, Ballymahon, on Wednesday, June 24, of Tom Dempsey, Tashinny, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Nancy. Sadly missed by his loving sons John and Richard, his daughters-in-law Mary and Helen, his grandchildren Jack, Peter, Niamh, Pauric and Eimear, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines on Covid-19, Tom's Funeral Mass will take place privately on Friday, June 26 in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carrickedmond, at 1pm. Attendance in the church will be confined to family members only. Burial will take place afterwards in Abbeyshrule Cemetery. The family are grateful for your cooperation and support and will offer an opportunity to extend sympathy at a later date. Anyone wishing to leave a message for the family may do so on the Condolences page on RIP.ie. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland, care of Paschal Lyons, Funeral Director, Ardagh.



Christine (Dinie) Cronin (née Bermingham), No 1 Ballyglass, Lanesboro, Longford / Crumlin, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in Roscommon Hospital, on Tuesday, June 23, of Christine (Dinie) Cronin (née Bermingham), No 1 Ballyglass, Lanesboro, Longford and formerly Crumlin, Dublin. She is predeceased by her parents Kevin and Ellen and sister Mary. Dinie will be forever missed by her loving family, son Kevin, daughter Katrina, daughter-in-law Lisa, her adored grandchildren Warren, Shane, Sophie, Tia, Jack, Katie,Kirstin and Joshua, brother Kevin, sisters Ellen, Bridget and Theresa, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends in Longford and Dublin. Always in our thoughts, forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Dinie.

Remains reposing in Connell's Funeral Home, Church Street, Longford, on Wednesday, June 24 from 7pm until 9pm, and again on Thursday, June 25 from 3pm until 4pm. Also reposing in her sister Theresa's home No 8 Harelawn Drive, Clondalkin, Dublin 22, from 7pm until 9pm on Thursday evening, and again on Friday, June 26 from 10am until 1pm. Cremation will take place on Friday, June 26 in Mount Jerome Crematorium, at 2pm.

Family and friends welcome, adhering to Government guidelines. Please practice social distancing. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society c/o Connell Funeral Directors or any family members.



George Crossan, Aughna, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford / Clonmany, Donegal

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Tuesday, June 23, of George Crossan, Aughna, Bornacoola, Leitrim / Longford and formerly Clonmany, Innisowen, Co Donegal. P predeceased by his granddaughter Kateyln Crossan Farrar. Beloved husband of Áine and dear father of Lorraine Crossan Farrar, Michelle Crossan Condron and George Jnr, sadly missed by his loving wife and family, sons-in-law Cyril Farrar and Paddy Condron, daughter-in-law Shauna, grandchildren Caraghlee, Deirine, Nicole, Rosanna and Roisin, brothers John, Pat and Mickey sisters Margaret O'Neill, Bridie Ewing and Kathleen McGonigle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May George Rest in Peace.

George will repose at his son George Jnr's home on Thursday, June 25 from 4pm until 9pm family and friends welcome. Funeral Mass for George will take place in St Michael's Church, Bornacoola on Friday, June 26 at 11 am with burial afterwards in Cloonmorris Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions George's funeral will be private. The family wishes to thank all for your cooperation at this sad time.



Mary Murphy (née Mullen), Ballybrack, Dublin / Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family at St Vincent’s University Hospital, on Tuesday, June 23, of Mary Murphy (née Mullen), Ballybrack, Dublin and formerly Abbeyshrule, Co Longford. Mary; dearly beloved wife and best friend of Ken, much loved mother of Siobhán, Brendan, Aoife, Kenneth and Rory. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Nellie and Nancy, brother Pat, good friends Theresa and Eddie, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening, June 26 from 4pm with a gathering of family and friends for 7pm Prayer Service. Due to Government warnings in place on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday, June 27 at 11am at the Church of S.S. Alphonsus and Columba, Ballybrack Village. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. To live stream the church click on http://www.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/ss-alphonsus-columba-church-ballybrack. To get the code to live stream at Mount Jerome, email them at info@mountjerome.ie

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are welcome to leave a personal message on Mary’s Obituary Notice by clicking on recent deaths at www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section of RIP.ie.

