Deaths in Longford - Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Moya Shaw (née Foley), Clonbalt, Longford Town, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, in Mullingar General Hospital, on Tuesday, June 23, of Moya Shaw (née Foley), Clonbalt, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Buncrana, Donegal.

She is predeceased by her husband Victor. Moya will be forever missed by her loving family, sons Michael and John, daughter Laura, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Carol, her adored grandchildren Raymond, Derek, Victor, Jack, Claire, Hannah and Katie, brother-in-law Michael Noble (UK), sister-in-law Ruth Foley (UK), nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many dear friends.

Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, Love leaves a memory no one can steal. Rest in peace Moya. Moya will be reposing in her son Michael and daughter-in-law Kathleen's home in Clonbalt on Wednesday, June 24 from 4pm until 9pm. Family and friends welcome, adhering to government guidelines, please practice social distance. Funeral mass in St Mel's Cathedral, Longford, on Thursday, June 25 at 11am, followed with removal to St Paul's Church, Newtownforbes for prayers followed with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Please note that the Book of Condolence is open on RIP.ie. Funeral mass will be streamed live on www.longfordparish.com.



Mary Murphy (née Mullen), Ballybrack, Dublin / Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by her family at St Vincent’s University Hospital, on Tuesday, June 23, of Mary Murphy (née Mullen), Ballybrack, Dublin and formerly Abbeyshrule, Co Longford. Mary; dearly beloved wife and best friend of Ken, much loved mother of Siobhán, Brendan, Aoife, Kenneth and Rory. Sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, sons, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, her sisters Nellie and Nancy, brother Pat, good friends Theresa and Eddie, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. May she rest in peace.

Reposing at her home on Friday evening, June 26 from 4pm with a gathering of family and friends for 7pm Prayer Service. Due to Government warnings in place on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place on Saturday, June 27 at 11am at the Church of S.S. Alphonsus and Columba, Ballybrack Village. Funeral immediately afterwards to Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. To live stream the church click on http://www.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/ss-alphonsus-columba-church-ballybrack. To get the code to live stream at Mount Jerome, email them at info@mountjerome.ie

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to the current restrictions cannot, are welcome to leave a personal message on Mary’s Obituary Notice by clicking on recent deaths at www.patrickodonovanandsonfunerals.ie or on the condolence section of RIP.ie.

Peter Crossan, Fyhora, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, June 21, of Peter Crossan, Fyhora, Moyne, Longford and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mae, deeply regretted by his loving family; his brothers; Patrick, Noel, Aiden, Sean, Damien, sister; Eileen, brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends and colleagues at Moyne Community School. RIP.

Due to HSE and government regulations, Peter's funeral will be private to family only. The funeral cortége will arrive at the Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, on Wednesday, June 24 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook Page. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Anyone wishing to offer their condolences may do so on the link on RIP.ie.

Daniela (Danielle) Hock, Eslinbridge, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, suddenly, at sligo University Hospital, on Sunday, June 21, of Daniela (Danielle) Hock, Eslinbridge, Mohill, Leitrim. Loving daughter of Theo and Birgitt. May Daniela rest in peace.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass on Wednesday, June 24 at 1pm with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan.

A private family funeral will take place in accordance with Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for the family in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Irish wheelchair Association. House Strictly Private Please

Richard (Dick) Malcolm, No 5 Barry's Ave, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, in the care of his family, on Monday, June 22, of Richard (Dick) Malcolm, No 5 Barry's Ave, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford; formerly Northampton, England and The Farm, Williamstown, Galway. He is predeceased by his wife Gerry. Richard will be forever missed by his loving family sons Darren and Alan, daughters Donna, Elaine, Michelle and Donna, sons-in-law Andy, Gerry, Reuben and Nick, daughter-in-law Samantha, his 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends here in Ireland and England. You will be forever in our thoughts, and always in our hearts Dick.

Richard will be reposing at his home on Tuesday, June 23 from 3pm until 8pm, family and friends welcome to call. Cremation will take place on Wednesday, June 24 at 11am in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Co Cavan.

If you wish you can use the condolence book Link on RIP.ie to leave a message for the family. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to Mayo and Roscommon Hospice Foundation, c/o Connell Funeral Director or any family member.



Patrick (Pat) King, Carrickaclevan, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, following a short illness, at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, June 21, of Patrick (Pat) King, Carrickaclevan, Ballinagh, Cavan. Pat, loving husband of Marie and father of Cathriona, Annette, Padraig and Cieran, Eimear, grandchildren Iarlaith, Dearbhail, Maggie, Patrick. Brother of Betty, Donal, Dominic, Kathleen, Benny and Michael, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal from his home on Wednesday, June 24 at 12.30pm to arrive at St Michael's Church, Portahee for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to The Irish Pilgrimage Trust Group 166.

Due to Covid 19 regulations along with HSE advice, house and Funeral Mass is for family only.

