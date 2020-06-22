Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 22, 2020 - evening

Peter Crossan, Fyhora, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, June 21, of Peter Crossan, Fyhora, Moyne, Longford and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by his beloved wife Mae, deeply regretted by his loving family; his brothers; Patrick, Noel, Aiden, Sean, Damien, sister; Eileen, brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nephews, nieces, extended family and a wide circle of friends and colleagues at Moyne Community School. RIP.

Due to HSE and government regulations, Peter's funeral will be private to family only. The funeral cortége will arrive at the Church Of The Holy Family, Loch Gowna, on Wednesday, June 24 at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The mass will be broadcast live on Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook Page. Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland.

Anyone wishing to offer their condolences may do so on the link on RIP.ie.

James (Jimmy) Berry, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, at Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Sunday, June 21, of James (Jimmy) Berry, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret (Maggie) Farrell, nephews Sean, Seamus and Owen, niece Maraid, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 23 in St Mary's Church, Legga, at 11am, followed by burial in St Colmcille's Cemetery, Aughnacliffe. Due to government regulations, Funeral Mass will be for family and close friends only.

Richard (Dick) Malcolm, No 5 Barry's Ave, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, at his home, in the care of his family, on Monday, June 22, of Richard (Dick) Malcolm, No 5 Barry's Ave, Tarmonbarry, Roscommon / Longford; formerly Northampton, England and The Farm, Williamstown, Galway. He is predeceased by his wife Gerry. Richard will be forever missed by his loving family sons Darren and Alan, daughters Donna, Elaine, Michelle and Donna, sons-in-law Andy, Gerry, Reuben and Nick, daughter-in-law Samantha, his 17 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and his many friends here in Ireland and England. You will be forever in our thoughts, and always in our hearts Dick.

Richard will be reposing at his home on Tuesday, June 23 from 3pm until 8pm, family and friends welcome to call. Cremation will take place on Wednesday, June 24 at 11am in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Co Cavan.

If you wish you can use the condolence book Link on RIP.ie to leave a message for the family. Family flowers only please, donation, if desired, to Mayo and Roscommon Hospice Foundation, c/o Connell Funeral Director or any family member.



Patrick (Pat) King, Carrickaclevan, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, following a short illness, at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, June 21, of Patrick (Pat) King, Carrickaclevan, Ballinagh, Cavan. Pat, loving husband of Marie and father of Cathriona, Annette, Padraig and Cieran, Eimear, grandchildren Iarlaith, Dearbhail, Maggie, Patrick. Brother of Betty, Donal, Dominic, Kathleen, Benny and Michael, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal from his home on Wednesday, June 24 at 12.30pm to arrive at St Michael's Church, Portahee for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to The Irish Pilgrimage Trust Group 166.

Due to Covid 19 regulations along with HSE advice, house and Funeral Mass is for family only.

