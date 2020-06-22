Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 22, 2020

James (Jimmy) Berry, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford

The death occurred, at Costello's Nursing Home, Ballyleague, on Sunday, June 21, of James (Jimmy) Berry, Fostra, Aughnacliffe, Longford. Deeply regretted by his sister Margaret (Maggie) Farrell, nephews Sean, Seamus and Owen, niece Maraid, relatives, neighbours and friends. RIP.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, June 23 in St Mary's Church, Legga, at 11am, followed by burial in St Colmcille's Cemetery, Aughnacliffe. Due to government regulations, Funeral Mass will be for family and close friends only.

Peter Crossan, Fyhora, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Sunday, June 21, of Peter Crossan, Fyhora, Moyne, Longford and formerly of Ballinamore, Co Leitrim. RIP.

Funeral arrangements later.



Patrick (Pat) King, Carrickaclevan, Ballinagh, Cavan



The death occurred, following a short illness, at Cavan General Hospital, on Sunday, June 21, of Patrick (Pat) King, Carrickaclevan, Ballinagh, Cavan. Pat, loving husband of Marie and father of Cathriona, Annette, Padraig and Cieran, Eimear, grandchildren Iarlaith, Dearbhail, Maggie, Patrick. Brother of Betty, Donal, Dominic, Kathleen, Benny and Michael, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Removal from his home on Wednesday, June 24 at 12.30pm to arrive at St Michael's Church, Portahee for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired to The Irish Pilgrimage Trust Group 166.

Due to Covid 19 regulations along with HSE advice, house and Funeral Mass is for family only.

Tommy Carroll, 8 Swan Lake Drive, Gowna, Cavan / Dring, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at his residence, on Friday, June 19, of Tommy Carroll, 8 Swan Lake Drive, Loch Gowna, Co Cavan and formerly of Drumnacrehir, Dring, Co Longford and Essex England. Predeceased by his loving wife Monica. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters Mary, Brigid and Patricia, sons in law John and Tim, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a large circle of friends. RIP.

Tommy's Funeral Mass will take place in St Columba's Church, Mullinalaghta, on Monday, June 22 at 12 noon, with cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Parish of Gowna and Mullinalaghta Facebook Page. Funeral Mass is private to family members owing to Covid 19 restrictions. Sympathisers can extend their sympathy on the condolences facility on RIP.ie.



Nuala Gallagher (née Mitchell), Maugheraboy Estate, Sligo Town, Sligo / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, June 19, of Nuala Gallagher (née Mitchell), Maugheraboy Estate, Sligo Town, Sligo and formerly Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Dearly loved wife of Joe, Cherished mother of Barry, Gerald, Brian, Andrew and Selina. adored granny of Malachy, Cillian, Joe, Ciara, Daniel, Roisin and Holly. Sadly missed by her loving family: son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to the current restrictions on Funeral gatherings, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family please. Funeral will arrive at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 2pm on Monday, June 22 for Mass of Christian burial, which can be viewed live stream on sligocathedral.ie. Burial to follow in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to C.O.P.D Sligo, C/O Seamus Feehily & Son Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo.

Michael O'Rourke, Collins Park, Dublin / Aughavas, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, surrounded by his family in the care of Beaumont Hospital following a short illness, in his 93rd year, on Friday, June 19, of Michael O'Rourke, Collins Park, Dublin and formerly of Aughavas, Co Leitrim. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Breda, children Helen, Peter, Michael, Siobhan, Sinead, and Brian, daughters-in-law Sheila and Amanda, sons-in-law Eamon, Gifford, and David, grandchildren Amanda, Alan, Mhairead, Maighdlin, Aoibhe, Ben, great-grandchildren Sophie and Jamie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours. May his gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place on Monday, June 22 at 12 noon. Please see attached webcam link http://www.donnycarneyparish.ie/webcam.html. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your support, co-operation, and understanding during this difficult time.

