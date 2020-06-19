Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 19, 2020 - evening

Mary Collum (née Lynch), New York / Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Friday, June 19, of Mary Collum (née Lynch), New York / Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, Longford. She is predeceased by her husband Jack and son Paddy. Mary will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her loving family, sons John and Michael, daughter Noreen, son-in-law Brendan, daughter-in-law Roisin, her 10 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, sister Nancy (Arizona, USA), nephews, nieces, neighbours and her many good friends here in Ireland and New York.

Wonderful memories of one so dear, Treasured still with a love sincere, In our hearts she is living yet, We loved her dearly to forget. Rest In Peace Mary.

Mary will be reposing at her son John and daughter-in-law Roisin's home in Lettergunnell, Ballinalee, on Friday, June 19 from 8pm, and again on Saturday, June 20 from 12 noon. Family and friends are welcome, adhering to Government guidelines, please practice social distancing. Removal will arrive at St Mary's Church, Ennybegs on Sunday, June 21 for funeral mass at 1pm, followed by burial in St Emer's Cemetery, Ballinalee. To leave a message of condolence for Mary's family, please use the link on RIP.ie.



Peggy (Margaret) Meskell, Saint Gerard's Nursing Home, Saint Joseph's Road, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 98th year, in the loving care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, June 18, of Peggy (Margaret) Meskell late of Saint Gerard's Nursing Home, Saint Joseph's Road, Longford. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Maryjane, brothers Donal and Mickey, sister Maureen. Deeply regretted by her loving cousin Beatrice McDermott, also nephews, other cousins and friends. Rest In Peace.

Peggy's Funeral Mass will be celebrated this Saturday, June 20 at 11am in Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford followed by burial in Ballymacormack Cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on longfordparish.com or cablecomm channel84.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, Peggy's funeral Mass and burial will be strictly private, please. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The family would like to thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.



Nuala Gallagher (née Mitchell), Maugheraboy Estate, Sligo Town, Sligo / Edgeworthstown, Longford

The death occurred, unexpectedly at Sligo University Hospital, on Friday, June 19, of Nuala Gallagher (née Mitchell), Maugheraboy Estate, Sligo Town, Sligo and formerly Kilsallagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Dearly loved wife of Joe, Cherished mother of Barry, Gerald, Brian, Andrew and Selina. adored granny of Malachy, Cillian, Joe, Ciara, Daniel, Roisin and Holly. Sadly missed by her loving family: son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

Due to the current restrictions on Funeral gatherings, Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family please. Funeral will arrive at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception at 2pm on Monday, June 22 for Mass of Christian burial, which can be viewed live stream on sligocathedral.ie. Burial to follow in Sligo Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to C.O.P.D Sligo, C/O Seamus Feehily & Son Funeral Directors, Upper John Street, Sligo.

Sean Scally, Derryart, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, June 18, of Sean Scally, Derryart, Killashee, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Annie. Sean will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sister Mary, close relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Sean’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, June 20 in St Patrick’s Church, Killashee, at 11am, however, following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Sandra Foster (née Nicholl), Drumcoghill Cornafean, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, June 18, of Sandra Foster (née Nicholl), Drumcoghill Cornafean, Arva, Cavan. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sam and son Reg, relatives, neighbours and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus Resting at her home from 5pm on Thursday, June 18. Removal on Saturday, June 20 to arrive at Killdallan Parish Church for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard. Removal travelling via Cornafean Cartwrights Rock, Killeshandra to Killdallon Church. Eir code h14y205 Funeral service is for Family friends and neighbours. Due to Covid 19 regulations along with government regulations and HSE advice, sympathisers can extend sympathy on the condolences facility on RIP.ie.

The Foster Family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu to Palliative Care, c/o of any family member.

