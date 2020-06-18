Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 19, 2020

Sean Scally, Derryart, Killashee, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, June 18, of Sean Scally, Derryart, Killashee, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Patrick and Annie. Sean will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sister Mary, close relatives and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Sean’s Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, June 20 in St Patrick’s Church, Killashee, at 11am, however, following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your support and consideration at this time. Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Laurel Lodge Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

Patrick (Pat) Lloyd, Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in his 88th year, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Tuesday, June 16, of Patrick (Pat) Lloyd Ballymulvey, Ballymahon, Longford. Predeceased by his sisters Rosie, Bridget and Maureen and brothers Tom and Sean. Sadly missed by his wife Margaret, son Patrick, daughters Mary (Daly), Ann, Carmel (Tighe), Caroline (Carey), Patricia, and Christine (Loddick), sons-in-law Gerry, Philip, Sean, and Shay, grandchildren Cliodhna, Éadaoin, Odhrán, Iarlaith, Méabh, Eimear, Ross, Julieanna, Tomás, and Cathal, sisters Dymphna Davis (London), Sarah Ward (Moate), and Kathleen Kearney (USA), brothers Joe, and Bill (Birmingham), Matt (Dublin), Mike (Forgney), and Christy (London), sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home. Funeral Mass on Friday, June 19 at 11am in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon, followed by burial in Forgney Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Longford Branch Alzheimer's Association.

Sandra Foster (née Nicholl), Drumcoghill Cornafean, Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Thursday, June 18, of Sandra Foster (née Nicholl), Drumcoghill Cornafean, Arva, Cavan. Sadly missed by her loving husband Sam and son Reg, relatives, neighbours and friends. Safe in the arms of Jesus Resting at her home from 5pm on Thursday, June 18. Removal on Saturday, June 20 to arrive at Killdallan Parish Church for Funeral Service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Graveyard. Removal travelling via Cornafean Cartwrights Rock, Killeshandra to Killdallon Church. Eir code h14y205 Funeral service is for Family friends and neighbours. Due to Covid 19 regulations along with government regulations and HSE advice, sympathisers can extend sympathy on the condolences facility on RIP.ie.

The Foster Family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. Family flowers only please. Donations in Lieu to Palliative Care, c/o of any family member.



John Malone, Teffia Park, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, in Germany, on Thursday, March 12 of John Malone Haan, Germany and late of Teffia Park, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Margitta. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Gerardine McCormack (Ballymore), brothers Martin and Peter, sisters-in-law Nancy and Sandra, brother-in-law Toss, stepson Andreas and his wife Janette, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and good friends in Germany and Longford. Rest In Peace.

A Funeral Mass to celebrate John's life and to coincide with his funeral service in Germany will take place on Friday, June 19 at 11am in Saint Mel's Cathedral, Longford for family only. The Mass will be streamed live on Longfordparish.com or cablecomm channel 84.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, John's funeral Mass will be strictly private, please. Those who would like to attend but cannot do so due to these restrictions may leave a personal message in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

The family would like to thank you for your consideration and cooperation at this difficult time.

John (Johnnie) Quinn, Greagh, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Tuesday, June 16 of John (Johnnie) Quinn, Greagh, Drumlish, Longford. Johnnie will be forever missed by his loving wife Brigid, daughters Grace and Louise, son Darren, son-in-law Seamus McEvoy, grandson Rohan, sisters Mona (Davis) and Peggie (Wilkinson) (England), niece and nephews, extended family, great neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Family funeral Mass on Friday, June 19 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, followed by burial in the new cemetery.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Extended family and friends will be able to listen to the Mass on the church grounds. Those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to friendsofstlukes.ie.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Laurel Lodge for the care they have shown Johnnie and the welcome extended to his family over the past few months.

Noreen Heavey (née Monaghan), Adoon, Gorvagh, Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in New York, on Monday, June 15 of Noreen Heavey (née Monaghan), New York and formerly of Adoon, Gorvagh, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Wife of the late Frank and mother of the late Emma. Deeply regretted by her 3 sons, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Cloone, Co Leitrim. Expressions of sympathy can be placed in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie