Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 18, 2020

John (Johnnie) Quinn, Greagh, Drumlish, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of the Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, Longford, on Tuesday, June 16 of John (Johnnie) Quinn, Greagh, Drumlish, Longford. Johnnie will be forever missed by his loving wife Brigid, daughters Grace and Louise, son Darren, son-in-law Seamus McEvoy, grandson Rohan, sisters Mona (Davis) and Peggie (Wilkinson) (England), niece and nephews, extended family, great neighbours and many friends. May he rest in peace.

Johnnie will repose privately at his home this Thursday, June 18. Family funeral Mass on Friday, June 19 at 12 noon in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, followed by burial in the new cemetery.

Due to government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Extended family and friends will be able to listen to the Mass on the church grounds. Those who would like to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to friendsofstlukes.ie.

The family would like to thank the staff of the Laurel Lodge for the care they have shown Johnnie and the welcome extended to his family over the past few months.

Charles (Charlie) Campbell, Campbell's Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Carrickboy, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, on Monday, June 15 of Charles (Charlie) Campbell, Campbell's Lane, Longford Town, Longford and formerly of Tully House, Carrickboy, Co Longford. Predeceased by his parents Robert and Kitty. Charlie will be sadly missed and remembered with love by his family, sister Charlotte, brothers David and Sandy, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, residents and staff at Ashford House, Longford. "Safe in the arms of Jesus."

Charlie’s Funeral Service will take place on Thursday, June 18 in St John’s Church, Battery Road, Longford at 2pm, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie.

No flowers please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation, c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member.

John Dolan, Kiltycon, Moyne, Longford / Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully, at the age of 94 years, at home surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, June 14 of John Dolan, Kiltycon, Moyne, Longford and formerly of Aughawillan, Co Leitrim and New York. Predeceased by his loving wife Angela and brother Paddy. Sadly missed by his daughters Laura (Murphy) and Adrianne (Mulhall), sons Peter and John, sons-in-law Stephen and Michael, daughters-in-law Cynthia and Amy, grandchildren Tara, Alexandra, Pippa, John, Liam and Aoife. Niece Mary (Flanagan). Sadly missed by his brother Rev Fr Peter (Florida), relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Removal from his residence on Thursday, June 18 arriving at St Mary's Church Legga arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick Cemetery. Due to Government Covid-19 regulations, John’s repose, funeral and burial will be private. The family appreciates your understanding and support on this sad occasion. A Memorial Mass for John will be held at a later date. You are invited to add your messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Mary Elizabeth Tobin (née McGarry), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 95th Year in the loving care of the Northwest Hospice Sligo, on Tuesday, June 16 of Mary Elizabeth Tobin (née McGarry), Treanmore, Mohill, Leitrim. Predeceased by her loving husband Jack and brother Jody McGarry and all deceased brothers and sisters. Sadly missed by Yvonne and family, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May Mary Rest In Peace.

Removal to St Patrick's Church, Mohill for Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, June 18 at 11am with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. A private family funeral will take place, in accordance with Government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message for the family in the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie.

