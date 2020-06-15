Deaths in Longford - Monday, June 15, 2020

Eithne Noonan (née Bannon), Rath, Abbeyshrule, Longford



The death occurred, surrounded by her loving family at her home, in her 90th year, on Saturday, June 13 of Eithne Noonan (née Bannon), Rath, Abbeyshrule, Longford. Predeceased by her beloved husband William, brothers Bernie Joe, John P, and James and great-grandson Owen. Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Mary Walsh (Churchtown) Edel Feeney (Moigh) sons Eugene, Larry and Liam (Abbeyshrule), John (Dundalk), Michael (Navan) and Paul (Enfield), her dear sisters and brother Lily Garvey, Maisie Kiernan and Vincent Bannon, sons-in-law Tom and Bernard, daughters-in-law Rosemary, Maura, Kate, Jean, Caitriona and Teresa, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends. May Eithne rest in peace.

Funeral mass will take place in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Forgney this Monday, June 15 at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Ballymore and Boher Parish Facebook page. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.

A private funeral will take place, due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but, due to current restrictions, cannot, please leave a message in the 'condolences' section on RIP.ie.



Ryan Briody, Castlegrove, Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Friday, June 12 of Ryan (‘The Red’) Briody, Castlegrove, Castlepollard, Westmeath. Deeply regretted by his loving mother Breda, devoted sister Shaunna, his father Sean, John, aunts, uncles, cousins and all his friends. May Ryan rest in peace.

In compliance with current Government guidelines, Ryan’s funeral Mass will be for immediate family only, and will take place at the Church of St John the Baptist, Whitehall, on Wednesday, June 17 at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House strictly private please. Condolences may be expressed to the family via the Condolence Book icon on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your consideration at this sad time.

Fr Seamus Corcoran TOR Franciscan, Fairymount, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in Carayao in his 85th year and the 54th year of his Sacred ministry, on Saturday, June 13 of Fr Seamus Corcoran TOR Franciscan, Paraguay, South America and late of Fairymount, Castlerea, Co Roscommon. Pastor of Carayao and former curate of Ballyleague, Co Roscommon. Fr Seamus is predeceased by his parents John and Mary-Ann, his brothers Martin and PJ and his sister Beatrice. He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, his brothers Michael, John (Bray) and William (Wexford), sisters in-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends. His Franciscan superior and confers, the Bishop of Carayao, Bishop Doran of Elphin, Bishop-Elect of Achonry Fr Dempsey, the priests, religious and people of the Dioceses. Requiescat In Pace.

Fr Seamus was buried in Carayao on Saturday, June 13. A recording of his Funeral Mass is available on Kilgarriff Funeral Directors Facebook page.

For those who wish to express their condolences they can do so online HERE

Mass cards or condolences by traditional manner can be forwarded c/o Kilgarriff Funeral Directors, Market Street, Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon.

The Corcoran family wishes to thank you for your thoughts and prayers at this enormously difficult time. A memorial Mass for Fr Seamus will be celebrated in The Sacred Heart Church Fairymount at a later stage.

Ann Mulhern (née Giblin), Convent Court, Roscommon Town, Roscommon / Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, at her home, surrounded by her loving family, on Sunday, June 14 of Ann Mulhern (née Giblin), Convent Court, Roscommon Town, Roscommon and formerly Strokestown, Roscommon. Beloved wife of the late Tom and grandmother of the late Laura. She will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken daughters Mary King (Corofin), Marcella Gavigan (Four-Mile-House), Eileen Cox (Curraghroe), Pauline O’Connell (Abbeyknockmoy), Josephine Kilmartin (Antogher Rd., Roscommon) and Annmarie Lynch (Mote Park, Roscommon), sons William (Roscommon) and Thomas (Ballintubber), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters Treasa Carroll (Elphin) and Sarah Conroy (Rooskey), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Ann rest in peace.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Ann’s funeral Mass will take place in the Sacred Heart Church, Roscommon on Monday morning, June 15 at 11am but will be private to family only. Prior to Mass the funeral cortege will travel to the Church from the Lynch family home in Mote Park via Convent Court and following Mass to St Coman’s Cemetery via Church Street. For those who wish to offer their sympathies, we suggest using the online condolence section on RIP.ie. Ann’s Funeral Mass will be broadcast locally on the Roscommon Parish Radio on 105.9 FM. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Roscommon Palliative Care Team.





Marilyn, Patricia Lewis, Multyfarnham, Westmeath





The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the wonderful staff at Cluain Lir Community Nursing Unit Mullingar, on Monday, June 8 of Marilyn, Patricia Lewis, Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Wife of the late John Lewis. Marilyn will be sadly missed by all that knew her in Multyfarnham and previously in Yorkshire. Dearly loved by her sons Richard and Andrew Ogden and their wives Debbie and Karen. Devoted grandmother to Callum, Ryan and Xander. Fondly remembered by her sister Pauline Cartwright, brother-in-law Dave and the wider family. Marilyn will be deeply missed by all that knew her in Yorkshire, Westmeath and beyond. May Marilyn rest in peace.

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 16, at 12 noon in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland via the link on the RIP site. Those wishing to send messages to Marilyn's family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie