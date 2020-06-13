Deaths in Longford - Saturday, June 13, 2020

Sheila O'Reilly (née Keogan), Kilcogy, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving and tender care of the staff at College View Nursing Home, Cavan, on Friday, June 12 of Sheila O'Reilly (née Keogan), Kilcogy, Cavan. Beloved wife of the late Packie. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Katherine, her sisters Eileen, Maureen, Nancy and her nieces. Very sadly missed by her children Padraig, Anne, Declan, Eileen, Paul, Finola and Carmel, sister Kathleen McCahill, brother Seamus Keogan, sons in law, daughters in law, brothers in law, sisters in law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, neighbours and a large circle of friends. To the world she was one. To us she was the world.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, June 13 at 1pm in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Mullahoran. Internment afterwards in the local cemetery. (Mass can be viewed on Patrick Hughes Facebook page)

In accordance with government and public health directives Sheila's funeral Mass will be private to family only. Thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this time. Family flowers only, donations, in lieu, to Parkinson's Research or Alzheimer's Research c/o the undertaker or any family member. Those who would like to leave a message for the family can do so in the condolence section on RIP.ie.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam dílis.

Martin Corry, 10 Marian Row, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Monday, June 8 of Martin Corry, 10 Marian Row, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents John & Rose. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Marian, Kathleen & Geraldine, brothers John, James, Gerard & Terry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, good neighbours, all his relatives and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for immediate family only on Saturday, June 13 arriving at St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the new cemetery. Those who would like to have attended the funeral but are unable to do so are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

John Sheridan, Walkinstown, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 100th year, surrounded by his loving family at home, on Wednesday, June 10 of John Sheridan, Walkinstown, Dublin and late of Cordownan, Arva, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Rose and loving father of Carmel, Annette, Rosaleen, Eileen and Rita. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Christina, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

In line with HSE/ Government advice and to ensure the safety of all John's family and friends a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that everyone over the coming days who knew John would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Saturday morning, June 13 at 10am on the following link https://www.crumlinparish.ie/watch-live/. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book on RIP.ie.

Joseph Anderson, Sculogstown, Delvin, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Wednesday, June 10 of Joseph Anderson, Sculogstown, Delvin, Westmeath, aged 13. Predeceased by his grandfathers William Anderson and Patrick O'Reilly and his uncle John. Loving son of William and Fiona and dear brother to William (jnr). Joseph will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents and brother, his grandmothers Rosaleen Anderson and Mary O'Reilly, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and his many friends. May Joseph rest in peace.

In compliance with current guidelines, Joseph's funeral Mass will be for immediate family only and will take place this Saturday morning, June 13 at 11am at the Church of the Assumption, Delvin, with burial taking place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The service will be streamed online and may be viewed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/Carmel-Gaffney-Undertakers-104123904611057/. Condolences may be expressed to the family via the Condolence Book icon on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your consideration at this very sad time.





Marilyn, Patricia Lewis, Multyfarnham, Westmeath





The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the wonderful staff at Cluain Lir Community Nursing Unit Mullingar, on Monday, June 8 of Marilyn, Patricia Lewis, Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Wife of the late John Lewis. Marilyn will be sadly missed by all that knew her in Multyfarnham and previously in Yorkshire. Dearly loved by her sons Richard and Andrew Ogden and their wives Debbie and Karen. Devoted grandmother to Callum, Ryan and Xander. Fondly remembered by her sister Pauline Cartwright, brother-in-law Dave and the wider family. Marilyn will be deeply missed by all that knew her in Yorkshire, Westmeath and beyond. May Marilyn rest in peace.

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 16, at 12 noon in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland via the link on the RIP site. Those wishing to send messages to Marilyn's family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie