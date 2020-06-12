Deaths in Longford - Friday, June 12, 2020

Martin Corry, 10 Marian Row, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, suddenly at his home, on Monday, June 8 of Martin Corry, 10 Marian Row, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents John & Rose. Sadly missed by his loving family, sisters Marian, Kathleen & Geraldine, brothers John, James, Gerard & Terry, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, good neighbours, all his relatives and many friends. May he Rest In Peace.

Due to government and HSE advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for immediate family only on Saturday, June 13 arriving at St Felim’s Church, Ballinagh for funeral mass at 11am followed by burial in the new cemetery. Those who would like to have attended the funeral but are unable to do so are asked to post their personal messages in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

John Sheridan, Walkinstown, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, in his 100th year, surrounded by his loving family at home, on Wednesday, June 10 of John Sheridan, Walkinstown, Dublin and late of Cordownan, Arva, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of the late Rose and loving father of Carmel, Annette, Rosaleen, Eileen and Rita. Sadly missed by his loving daughters, sons-in-law, 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, sister-in-law Christina, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

In line with HSE/ Government advice and to ensure the safety of all John's family and friends a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that everyone over the coming days who knew John would take some time to light a candle or say a prayer in his memory. John's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Saturday morning, June 13 at 10am on the following link https://www.crumlinparish.ie/watch-live/. Messages of support can be left in the online condolence book on RIP.ie.

Joseph Anderson, Sculogstown, Delvin, Westmeath



The death occurred, tragically, following an accident, on Wednesday, June 10 of Joseph Anderson, Sculogstown, Delvin, Westmeath, aged 13. Predeceased by his grandfathers William Anderson and Patrick O'Reilly and his uncle John. Loving son of William and Fiona and dear brother to William (jnr). Joseph will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents and brother, his grandmothers Rosaleen Anderson and Mary O'Reilly, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family and his many friends. May Joseph rest in peace.

In compliance with current guidelines, Joseph's funeral Mass will be for immediate family only and will take place this Saturday morning, June 13 at 11am at the Church of the Assumption, Delvin, with burial taking place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. The service will be streamed online and may be viewed on the following link https://www.facebook.com/Carmel-Gaffney-Undertakers-104123904611057/. Condolences may be expressed to the family via the Condolence Book icon on RIP.ie. The family thank you for your consideration at this very sad time.

Michael Masterson, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the Midland regional Hospital, Mullingar and the wonderful staff of Our Lady’s Manor Nursing Home, Edgeworthstown, on Wednesday, June 10 of Michael Masterson, Cornakelly, Moyne, Longford. Predeceased by his beloved wife Eileen. Sadly missed by his sons Michael and Pat, daughters-in-law Margaret & Mary, grandchildren Shane, Barry, Keith, Donna, Michelle, Niamh, Emer & Kiera, nephews, nieces, brother-in-law Denis, neighbours and friends.

In line with Government regulations Michael's Funeral Mass in St Mary’s Church, Legga, on Friday, June 12 at 11am and burial afterwards in Tubberpatrick cemetery will be private and the family appreciate your understanding and sympathy at this time. A Memorial Mass for Michael will be offered at a later date and in the meantime you are invited to leave your message for the family in the condolences section on RIP.ie.



Eamon Finn, Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital, on Wednesday, June 10 of Eamon Finn, Moigh, Ballymahon, Longford. Deeply regretted by his brother Jack and his sister Carmel, his sister-in-law, brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours. Rest in Peace.

Funeral mass for Eamon will take place this Friday, June 12 in St Matthew's Church, Ballymahon at 12 noon followed by burial in Shrule Cemetery. Due to government guidelines the funeral and house will be private please. Please feel free to sign the condolence book on RIP.ie.



Very Reverend Father Martin Mulvaney, Rooskey, Roscommon / Sligo / Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly, at the Parochial House, Rooskey, on Monday, June 8, of the Very Reverend Father Martin Mulvaney, Rooskey, Roscommon / Sligo / Leitrim. Predeceased by his parents James and Bridget and brother Jimmy. Survived by his sisters Sheila, Nuala, Bridie, Marie and Linda, brothers Michael, Alfie and Leo, nieces, nephews and a large circle of friends, together with Bishop Kevin Doran and fellow members of the clergy.

Funeral Mass will take place in St Therese's Church, Ballintogher. Due to Covid restrictions this Mass will be celebrated privately but a Mass to celebrate Father Martin's life will take place at a later stage. For those who wish to offer their sympathy, an online book of condolences has been opened on RIP.ie. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed at http://churchtv.ie/ballintogher.html



Marilyn, Patricia Lewis, Multyfarnham, Westmeath





The death occurred, peacefully in the tender care of the wonderful staff at Cluain Lir Community Nursing Unit Mullingar, on Monday, June 8 of Marilyn, Patricia Lewis, Multyfarnham, Westmeath. Wife of the late John Lewis. Marilyn will be sadly missed by all that knew her in Multyfarnham and previously in Yorkshire. Dearly loved by her sons Richard and Andrew Ogden and their wives Debbie and Karen. Devoted grandmother to Callum, Ryan and Xander. Fondly remembered by her sister Pauline Cartwright, brother-in-law Dave and the wider family. Marilyn will be deeply missed by all that knew her in Yorkshire, Westmeath and beyond. May Marilyn rest in peace.

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private funeral service will take place on Tuesday, June 16, at 12 noon in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Alzheimer's Society of Ireland via the link on the RIP site. Those wishing to send messages to Marilyn's family can do so in the Condolence Book section on RIP.ie.

