Deaths in Longford - Sunday, June 7, 2020

William (Jodie) Geelan, Lord Edward St, Ballina, Mayo / Bornacoola, Leitrim



The death occurred, peacefully at his residence in the loving care of his family, on Friday, June 5 of William (Jodie) Geelan, Lord Edward St, Ballina, Mayo / Bornacoola, Leitrim. Predeceased by his beloved wife Teresa, son William, parents, brothers and sisters. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving daughter Carmel, son Tommy, grandchildren Aoife, Maria, Niamh, Liam, Jenna and Hannah, great-grandchildren Nevaeh, Latoya and Lola, brother Michael, sisters Maura, Juliana and Ellie, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May He Rest In Peace.

Funeral cortege will leave McGowan's funeral home, Ballina on Monday morning, June 8 at 11.45am via lord Edward Street, to arrive at St Patrick's Church, Ballina for Mass of the Resurrection at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Leigue Cemetery. House Private Please. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to : Palliative Care, C/o McGowan's funeral directors.

Due to current Government and HSE guidelines William's funeral mass will be private to family and close friends only. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Finbarr Thomas Nolan, Monkstown, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the hands of the excellent nursing staff at Blackrock Hospice, on Tuesday, June 2 of Finbarr Thomas Nolan, Seapoint, Co Dublin, formerly Raheny, Dublin 5 and Gowna, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Caroline, truly wonderful father to Barry and Shane, and brother to the late Brendan. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, sons, brothers (Paddy, Charlie, Benny, Martin & Sylvie), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, the exceptional care staff at Rehab Group, extended family and wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace. ‘He’ll be sorely missed but happily remembered’.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral service will take place. The hearse will be passing Seapoint Avenue at approximately 9.40am on Monday, June 8. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to recent restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences Section’ on www.RIP.ie.

