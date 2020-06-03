Deaths in Longford - Thursday, June 4, 2020

James (Seamus) Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Longford / Athenry, Galway

The death occurred, in the loving care of the staff of Kilcolgan Nursing Home, on Monday, June 1 of James (Seamus) Creegan, Crott, Moyne, Longford / Athenry, Galway. He will be sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala (Gort na Ri, Athenry), his daughters Catherine (Tuam), Fionnuala (Athenry) and Sarah-Anne (Corrandulla), his sons-in-law Tony, Robert, Brian and Mike, his beloved grandchildren Grainne, Deirdre, Calia, Caelin, Derrin, EnLe, Danny, James, Alison and Rachel, his nine sisters and seven brothers, his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Lakelands Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Cavan on Thursday, June 4. Webcam password Lakelands2018. Arriving at St Colmcille's Church, Colmcille, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford on Friday, June 5 at 11:45am for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Colmcille’s Cemetery. Mass will be streamed live on http://funeralslive.ie/james-seamus-creegan/

Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland. May he Rest In Peace.

Micheal Madden, Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon

The death occurred, peacefully, at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, on Tuesday, June 2 of Micheal Madden, Caggle, Strokestown, Roscommon. Predeceased by his sisters Phyllis, Mary Jo Mullaney, Bridie Coyle and Grettta Snype. He will be deeply mourned by his loving sisters Una Pilkington and Kathleen Whooley, brother in law, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam.

Due to Government restrictions and HSE guidelines on public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, June 4 at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Four Mile House, with burial afterwards in Ballinderry Cemetery. For those who would like to attend but cannot, owing to the current situation, messages of condolence can be left at the link on RIP.ie.

Daniel (Dan) Guiney, 3 Tower View, Strokestown, Roscommon / Cabra, Dublin



The death occurred, peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital, on Tuesday, June 2 of Daniel (Dan) Guiney, 3 Tower View, Strokestown, Roscommon / Cabra, Dublin. He will be sadly missed by his brothers, nieces, especially Elaine, nephews, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace.

Private cremation will take place in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan, on Friday, June 5. Condolences may be left on RIP.ie.

Finbarr Thomas Nolan, Monkstown, Dublin / Raheny, Dublin / Gowna, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the hands of the excellent nursing staff at Blackrock Hospice, on Tuesday, June 2 of Finbarr Thomas Nolan, Seapoint, Co Dublin, formerly Raheny, Dublin 5 and Gowna, Co Cavan. Beloved husband of Caroline, truly wonderful father to Barry and Shane, and brother to the late Brendan. He will be very sadly missed by his wife, sons, brothers (Paddy, Charlie, Benny, Martin & Sylvie), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, the exceptional care staff at Rehab Group, extended family and wide circle of friends. May he rest in peace. ‘He’ll be sorely missed but happily remembered’.

In accordance with government guidelines, a private funeral service will take place. The hearse will be passing Seapoint Avenue at approximately 9.40am on Monday, June 8. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to recent restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the ‘Condolences Section’ on www.RIP.ie.

John Harte, Aughnavalley, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred, tragically, following an accident at his farm, on Thursday, May 28 of John Harte, Aughnavalley, Colehill, Longford and formerly of Corboy, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by his parents Eamonn and Helen Harte, John’s passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura (nee Kenny) and his daughters Marie, Sarah, Clare and Edel; his daughter's partners Andrew, John and Tom; his brothers Brendan, Kevin, Dermot, Michael, Paul; his sisters Helen, Anne, Geraldine Cullen and Mary Morrissey. John will be dearly missed by his wide circle of friends in the ploughing, vintage and farming communities, his neighbours, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and in-laws.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the family respectfully requests that the house remain private. There will be a time to honour John’s memory in a more fitting way in the future. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association or the Irish Cancer Society. Please feel free to sign the condolence book on RIP.ie.

