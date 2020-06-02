Deaths in Longford - Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Vincent Montgomery, Cullyfad, Killoe, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his home, on Thursday, May 28 of Vincent Montgomery, Cullyfad, Killoe, Longford. He is predeceased by his parents Alex and Margaret, his brother Brendan and his sister Joan Jones. Vincent will be sadly missed by his family, brother Kieran, sisters Bridget, Kathleen and Mai, brothers-in-law Peter and Tommy, nieces, nephews and their partners, extended family members in Ireland, UK and USA, friends and neighbours. Always in our thoughts, Forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace Vincent.

Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings Vincent's funeral mass will take place on Tuesday, June 2 in St Oliver's Church, Cullyfad, in the presence of his family only, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

To leave a message of sympathy for Vincent's family, please use the condolence link on RIP.ie.

Joan Morton (née Graham), Caughoo, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at the family home, on Sunday, May 31 of Joan Morton (née Graham), Caughoo, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by her parents Harry and Frances Graham. Dearly loved mother of Merilyn and her father Fred. Remembered with love by her sister Audrey, Brother in law Vicky, Sister in law, Aunts, Uncle, Cousins, Nephew, Niece, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Funeral proceeding from the family home on Tuesday, June 2 at 2pm to Kilmore Cathedral Parish Graveyard for private family service, committal and burial.

Due to current Government and HSE advice, Joan’s funeral service will be private to family only. For the many people who will not be able to attend the funeral due to present restrictions please leave your condolences for the family in the condolence section on RIP.ie. A memorial service will be held for Joan at a later date. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Cavan branch of M.S. Society c/o William Foster, Funeral Director, Ricehill, Crossdoney, Cavan.

“Peacefully sleeping, free from all pain, we wouldn’t awake you to suffer again.”

Michael (Sonny) McKeon, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at Mullingar General Hospital, in his 90th year, on Saturday, May 30 of Michael (Sonny) McKeon, Cloonaugh, Drumlish, Longford. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary-Anne and his sisters Elizabeth, Betty, Mary and Kathleen. Sonny will be sadly missed by his sister Margaret and brother Johnny (USA), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, friends and carers. May he rest in peace.

Due to current government restrictions, funeral mass will take place at a later date. House private, please. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.

John Harte, Aughnavalley, Colehill, Longford

The death occurred, tragically, following an accident at his farm, on Thursday, May 28 of John Harte, Aughnavalley, Colehill, Longford and formerly of Corboy, Edgeworthstown. Predeceased by his parents Eamonn and Helen Harte, John’s passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife Maura (nee Kenny) and his daughters Marie, Sarah, Clare and Edel; his daughter's partners Andrew, John and Tom; his brothers Brendan, Kevin, Dermot, Michael, Paul; his sisters Helen, Anne, Geraldine Cullen and Mary Morrissey. John will be dearly missed by his wide circle of friends in the ploughing, vintage and farming communities, his neighbours, nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, cousins and in-laws.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions, the family respectfully requests that the house remain private. There will be a time to honour John’s memory in a more fitting way in the future. No flowers please. Donations if desired to the Irish Kidney Association or the Irish Cancer Society. Please feel free to sign the condolence book on RIP.ie.

Elizabeth (Lita) Nevin (née McGrath), Richfort, Ardagh, Longford / Athlone, Westmeath



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Friday, May 29 of Elizabeth (Lita) Nevin (née McGrath), Richfort, Ardagh, Longford and formerly Athlone, Westmeath. Predeceased by her devoted husband John (Eamon), she will be deeply mourned and sadly missed by her heartbroken family; daughter Aoife, son-in-law Greg, brothers Pat and Micheal, sisters Pauline, Anne, Cait, Martha, and Philly, close companion Richard, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May She Rest In Peace.

Please note, that in an effort to follow government guidelines and with the support and agreement of the family, Lita’s funeral Mass will take place in Ss. Peter and Paul’s Church, Athlone, on Wednesday morning, June 3 at 11am, but will be private to family only. We suggest using the online condolence link on RIP.ie as an option to offer your sympathies. Lita’s funeral Mass can be viewed live on Wednesday at 11am on churchservices.tv/athlone

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to Cystic Fibrosis Association of Ireland.

Mary Keegan, Park Drive Lawn, Castleknock, Dublin / Cloone, Leitrim



The death occurred, in the loving care of the nurses at St. Mary's Hospital, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, on Monday, June 1 of Mary Keegan, Park Drive Lawn, Castleknock, Co Dublin and formerly of Drumbore, Cloone, Co Leitrim. Predeceased by her parent's William and Anne and her sisters; Sr. Celine and Kay. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her brothers James (Sligo) and Pat (Cloone), sisters-in-law; Mary and Doreen, nieces; Ursula, Aine, Marie Thérèse and Angela, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.May Mary Rest in Peace.

Mary will lie in repose at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan, H12 RF78 on Wednesday, June 3 2020 with prayers at 5pm followed by cremation.

In compliance with Government and HSE Regulations and Guidelines on Covid-19 Mary's repose and cremation will be strictly private to family members only please.

A celebration of Mary's life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date. You may leave a message of sympathy for the family below in the "Condolences" section on RIP.ie if you so wish. The family are grateful for your cooperation in this regard.

If you wish to have a death notice published on www.longfordleader.ie you can email it to newsroom@longfordleader.ie

And if you wish to submit an obituary for publication in the ‘Longford Leader’, you can submit it along with a photograph of the deceased to newsroom@longfordleader.ie