Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 29, 2020

Annette Mulryann-Walsh, Corbo, Kilrooskey, Roscommon / Edgeworthstown, Longford



The death occurred, suddenly, at her home, on Thursday, May 28 of Annette Mulryann-Walsh, Corbo, Kilrooskey, Roscommon and formerly of Barne, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford. Predeceased by her sister Moira and father Jimmy. She will be very sadly missed by her heartbroken partner Micheal Walsh, sons John, Stephen, Darragh, TJ and Bobby, daughters Jodie and Stacey, mother Teresa, brother Martin, mother-in-law Mary, sisters-in-law Martina and Georgina, brother-in-law Seamus, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and many friends. May Annette rest in peace.

Funeral Arrangements Late.



Desmond (Des) Cummins, Market Street, Granard, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home surrounded by his family, on Friday, May 29 of Desmond (Des) Cummins, of Simon Cummins & Sons Ltd, Market Street, Granard, Co Longford. Deeply regretted by his daughter Averil (Toronto); sons Desmond (Dublin) and Paul (Australia); their mother Pauline; daughters-in-law Aoife and Rebecca; grandchildren Ciaran, Isabella, Matilda and Harvey; brother Simon; sisters Grainne, Mona and Freida; nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and carers. Rest In Peace.

In keeping with Government advice regarding social gatherings, a private family Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, May 31 at 11:30am in St Mary's Church, Granard, which will be live streamed on the following link: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-church-granard with burial afterwards in St Kilian’s Cemetery, Mullagh, Co Cavan. House private. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Longford Hospice Home Care. Expressions of sympathy can be placed in the condolences link on RIP.ie.



Angela Davis, St Patrick's Terrace, Longford Town, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in the care of the staff of Laurel Lodge Nursing Home, on Thursday, May 28 of Angela Davis, St Patrick's Terrace, Longford Town, Longford, retired public health nurse. Predeceased by her parents Frank and Margaret, brothers Aidan and Philip and by her sister Maura McCann.

Angela will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, sisters Caitlín Russell (U.S.A.), Ita Donlon (Longford) and Dympna Gill (Longford), brother Kevin (Cork), sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May she rest in peace.

Angela’s Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, May 31 in St Mel’s Cathedral at 1pm, however following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. The Mass will be streamed live, please go to www.longfordparish.com.

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the “condolences” section on RIP.ie. A memorial service in celebration of Angela’s life will take place at a later date.

Family flowers only please donations, if desired, to Irish Guide Dogs (www.guidedogs.ie) or c/o Glennon Funeral Directors or any family member. Houses private please.



Stephen P Thornton, Mill Road, Drumlish, Longford

The death occurred, suddenly, at his residence, on Tuesday, May 26 of Stephen P Thornton, Mill Road, Drumlish, Longford and late of 70 17 60th Avenue, Maspeth, Queens, New York 11378 USA. Predeceased by his father Richard, mother Agnes, brother Richard. Deeply missed and loved by his partner Marlene (McWade), her mother Kathleen (McWade), brothers, sisters, Grainne, Sheila, Frank, Christopher. His beloved family sisters and brother, Patricia (Flynn), Arlene (McKenna), Kathy (Lanecelli), Patrick Thornton, Susan (Jinardo), sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family and friends in USA. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, May 30 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Drumlish, followed by cremation in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. Following government guidelines regarding public gatherings, this will take place privately. Those who would have liked to attend but due to current restrictions cannot, may leave their personal messages in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.



Catherine (Kitty) McIntyre (née Sheridan), Belper, Tara, Meath / Arva, Cavan



The death occurred, peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, on Friday, May 29 of Catherine (Kitty) McIntyre (née Sheridan), Belper, Tara, Meath and formerly Kilcogy & Behey, Arva, Co Cavan. Predeceased by her father James, mother Lizzy, brother Bart and sister-in-law Breda.

Kitty will be very sadly missed by her loving husband PJ, sons Ultan, Gerard & Fergal, daughters Sinead, Briody (Cavan) & Eimear McGoona (Killeen) ,grandchildren Cathal, Liam, Cian, Padraig, Lorna, Ciara, Jason, Aimee, Amber, Kara, Alannah, Bethanne, Katie-Mae, Kalon & Arielle, sister Mary Kiernan (Denn), brothers Seamus (Ross Cross), Pat (Kilcogy) & Donal (Kilcogy), sisters-in-law Julia, Carmel & Bridie, sons-in-law Padraig & Keith, daughters-in-law Niamh, Pauline & Miranda, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours & a large circle of friends. May Catherine Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, May 31 at 12 noon in the Church of the Assumption, Dunsany. Live streaming of the Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/user/Finnegandvd (click the ‘live’ icon).

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, Catherine’s Funeral will be private. For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message on RIP.ie.

