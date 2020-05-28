Deaths in Longford - Thursday, May 28, 2020

Peter Halpin, Salthill, Galway / Ardagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, at home in his 95th year, on Sunday, May 24 of Peter Halpin, Salthill, Galway / Ardagh, Longford. Predeceased by his wife Margaret. Peter will be sadly missed by his daughter Mary, sister Mary, brothers Paddy and Johnny, sisters-in-law Roísín and Nora, nieces and nephews, extended family and his wonderful neighbours and friends.

Due to current government restrictions a private family funeral will take place. Funeral service will be broadcast via webcam from St. Joseph's Church, Galway at 11am on Thursday, May 28. (mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-josephs-church-galway). No flowers by request. Donations if desired to a charity of your choice. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Condolences may be expressed through the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace, Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 12, of Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace., Cavan Town, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents James and Maisie and his brother Jim (Perth, Australia). Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his children Siobhan, Eamon, Jacinta, Una. Roisin Shauna and Dominic, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his adored grandchildren, his sister Rosaleen (Mayo), Maura (Granard), Dympna and Una (Cavan), brothers Noel (Rugeley Staffordshire), Seán (Cavan), brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, May 28 in Stafford. UK Covid restrictions apply, family only. A memorial mass for Mattie will be held in Cavan at a future date.

