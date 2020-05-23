Deaths in Longford - Saturday, May 23, 2020

Mary Jo (Molly) Kenny (née Neary), Foigha, Kenagh, Longford

The death occurred, peacefully, in her 92nd year, on Thursday, May 21 of Mary Jo (Molly) Kenny (née Neary), Foigha, Kenagh, Longford. Predeceased by her husband Richard and sons Ritchie and Sean. Deeply regretted by her son Tony, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, grandchildren Stephen, Eimear, Gary, Triona, Aiden, David, Richard and Jonathan, great-grandchildren, brother Desmond, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Following government advice on public gatherings a private funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend, but can't due to restrictions, can leave a message by clicking on condolences on RIP.ie. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.



Joyce Lillian Lim (née Davis), formerly of Coolbanagher, Emo, Laois / Longford



The death occurred, following a short illness, at her residence in Penang, Malaysia, in her 81st year, on Thursday, May 14 of Joyce Lillian Lim (née Davis), formerly of Coolbanagher, Emo, Laois / Longford. Joyce is survived by her loving husband David, her sons Stephen and Garrie, her brother Ken (Longford), grandchildren Alexander, Sophia and Max together with a wide circle of family members and friends. At Rest.

A memorial service in celebration of Joyce's life will take place at a later date. Those of you who wish to leave a personal message for the family may do so using the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.



Bernard (Bernie) Cunningham, Corriga, Aughavas, Leitrim



The death occurred, suddenly at his residence, on Friday, May 22 of Bernard (Bernie) Cunningham, Doogra, Kilmakenny, Corriga, Co. Leitrim. Predeceased by his brother John (Brighton). Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving wife Margaret, son; Brian, daughters; Mary (Dublin) and Una (London), daughter-in-law; Yvonne, sons-in-law; Bernard and Quentyn, grandchildren; Blaithnaid, Ellie, Rian and Enda, sisters; Mary Rooney (Edgeworthstown) and Margaret Lehany (Brighton), nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, extended family and friends. Ar dheis De go raibh a anam dilis.

In compliance with the Government and H.S.E. Regulations and Guidelines on Covid-19 Bernard's repose, Mass and burial will be strictly private to family members only.

Bernard's funeral cortege will depart from his home on Sunday, May 24 at 12 noon to arrive at St Joseph's Church, Aughavas, for funeral Mass at 12.30pm, followed by burial to the adjoining cemetery.

A celebration of Bernard's life and the opportunity to express your sympathy with the family will be announced at a later date. You may leave a message of sympathy for the family by clicking on "Condolences" on RIP.ie. The family are grateful for your cooperation in this regard.



Pat Shields, Drumgore, Loughduff, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully, at Cavan General Hospital, on Friday, May 22 of Pat Shields, Drumgore, Loughduff, Cavan. Sadly missed by his loving wife Nuala, sister Mary Ellen, nephews, nieces, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass will take place on Sunday, May 24 at 1pm in St Joseph's Church, Loughduff followed by interment in adjoining cemetery. Pat's Funeral Mass will be private to family only, due to HSE and government guidelines, regarding public gatherings.

Those who would have liked to attend but can't can leave a message in the condolence section on RIP.ie. Pat's family thank you for your cooperation and understanding at this time.



Joseph Doherty, formerly Windtown, Navan, Meath / Trim, Meath / Cloone, Leitrim

The death occurred, peacefully, in Lough Erril Nursing Home, Mohill, on Friday, May 22 of Joseph Doherty, Mount Ida, Cloone, Co Leitrim & formerly Windtown, Navan and Knightsbridge Mews, Trim, Co Meath. Predeceased by his beloved wife Nancy and daughters Josepha and Michelle. Deeply regretted by his loving daughters, brother Br. Jim (Irish Christian Brothers), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. May Joe Rest in Peace.

In keeping with Government Guidelines a Private Funeral Mass will take place. Should you wish to leave a personal message of condolences please do so in the section on RIP.ie.

Patrick (Paddy) Buckley, Mount Temple, Moate, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, at the Midland’s Regional Hospital, Mullingar, surrounded by his devoted and loving family, on Friday, May 22 of Patrick (Paddy) Buckley, Mount Temple, Moate, Westmeath. Predeceased by his father Pat, mother Annie and sister Phil; sadly missed by his heartbroken family, wife Kathleen, son Kenneth, daughters Mairéad, Siobhain and Catriona, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, adored grandchildren, brothers John, Tim, Malachy and Ned, sisters Mary, Therese, Bernie and Monica, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, and a large circle of neighbours and friends. May Patrick Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current guidelines on public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place for Paddy in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumraney on Sunday, May 24 at 2pm, with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. If you would like to leave a message of sympathy, please do so in the condolences section on RIP.ie.

Paddy's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Ballymore and Boher Parish Facebook page.



Teresa Grenham (née Masterson), Main Street, Ballinasloe, Galway / Castlepollard, Westmeath



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Garbally View Nursing Home, Ballinasloe, in her 97th year, on Friday, May 22 of Teresa Grenham (née Masterson), Main Street, Ballinasloe, Galway / Castlepollard, Westmeath. Predeceased by her husband Joe, son Martin and his wife Mary. Loving mother of Mary, John, Peter, Gerry, Anne, Patricia and Connie. Deeply regretted by her son-in-law Ian, daughters-in-law Florence, Philomena and Geraldine, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Her Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Due to government restrictions regarding public gatherings, Teresa’s Funeral Mass will be held privately on Sunday, May 24, in St Michael's Church, Ballinasloe, followed by burial in Creagh Cemetery.

Messages of comfort and support may be forwarded through the “Condolences” section on RIP.ie.

Josephine Lyster, Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful loving care of the staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo and in her 96th year, on Wednesday, May 20 of Josephine Lyster, Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon. Daughter of the late William and Margaret Lyster and sister of the late William, Margaret, Kathleen, Seamus, Ethna and Marie. Sadly missed by her loving sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Josephine's funeral is private to family and friends only. If you would like to send a message of sympathy please click on the Condolence link on RIP.ie. The family are extremely grateful for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Removal on Saturday, May 23 to St Patrick's Church, Elphin, arriving for Private Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Private Committal Service at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, at 2.30pm.

Tommy Charlie Sheridan, Urney, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 of Tommy Charlie Sheridan, Urney, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Rose and sisters Mary Ellen, Kathleen, Rose and Bridget. Sadly missed by his son Thomas, daughters Mary, Rosaleen, Joan, Nuala, Therese and Olive, brothers Michael and Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tommy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home until removal on Saturday, May 23 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Due to Covid 19 regulations along with government HSE advice, the Funeral is for family only. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie. The Sheridan Family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace, Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 12, of Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace., Cavan Town, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents James and Maisie and his brother Jim (Perth, Australia). Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his children Siobhan, Eamon, Jacinta, Una. Roisin Shauna and Dominic, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his adored grandchildren, his sister Rosaleen (Mayo), Maura (Granard), Dympna and Una (Cavan), brothers Noel (Rugeley Staffordshire), Seán (Cavan), brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, May 28 in Stafford. UK Covid restrictions apply, family only. A memorial mass for Mattie will be held in Cavan at a future date.

