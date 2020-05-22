Deaths in Longford - Friday, May 22, 2020

Josephine Lyster, Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon



The death occurred, peacefully, in the wonderful loving care of the staff at the North West Hospice, Sligo and in her 96th year, on Wednesday, May 20 of Josephine Lyster, Cregga, Strokestown, Roscommon. Daughter of the late William and Margaret Lyster and sister of the late William, Margaret, Kathleen, Seamus, Ethna and Marie. Sadly missed by her loving sister Eileen, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Rest In Peace.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions Josephine's funeral is private to family and friends only. If you would like to send a message of sympathy please click on the Condolence link on RIP.ie. The family are extremely grateful for your sympathy, support and understanding at this difficult time.

Removal on Saturday, May 23 to St Patrick's Church, Elphin, arriving for Private Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by Private Committal Service at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin, at 2.30pm.

Tommy Charlie Sheridan, Urney, Ballinagh, Cavan

The death occurred, peacefully in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of Esker Lodge Nursing Home, Cavan, on Thursday, May 21, 2020 of Tommy Charlie Sheridan, Urney, Ballinagh, Cavan. Predeceased by his wife Rose and sisters Mary Ellen, Kathleen, Rose and Bridget. Sadly missed by his son Thomas, daughters Mary, Rosaleen, Joan, Nuala, Therese and Olive, brothers Michael and Sean, grandchildren, great-grandchild, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. May Tommy Rest in Peace.

Reposing at his home until removal on Saturday, May 23 to arrive at St Felim's Church, Ballinagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Due to Covid 19 regulations along with government HSE advice, the Funeral is for family only. Sympathisers can extend sympathy on the online condolences facility on RIP.ie. The Sheridan Family would like to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

Geoffrey Alan Binns, Clondra, Longford



The death occurred, peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of St Joseph's Care Centre, Longford, on Monday, May 18, 2020 of Geoffrey Alan Binns, Clondra, Longford and formerly of Stroud, Gloucestershire, UK. Beloved father to David, Paul and Jacqueline.

Geoffrey will be deeply missed by his loving sons and daughter, granddaughters Kelly-Ann and Jasmine, grandsons Oliver and Ryan, daughter-in-law Sharon, son-in-law Seán, relatives, neighbours and friends. May he rest in peace.

A private family funeral will take please in line with current government guidelines. Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal messages for Geoffrey's family in the "condolences" section on RIP.ie.

The family very much appreciates your consideration and support at this time.

Margaret (Mae) Halloran (nee Reilly), Yonkers, New York and formerly of Smear Lane, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford



The death occurred peacefully on Friday, May 1, 2020 of Margaret Halloran at Calvery Hospital, New York. She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her family, her loving husband Tony, son Brian, daughter Theresa and sisters Bernadette Reilly (Smear Hill), Anne Heslin (Smear Lane), Nellie Gormley (Pulladoey) and Maura Reynolds (Dromard) and all her relatives and friends. Predeceased by her daughter Annette and sister Patricia Tuite (Dublin). May she rest in peace.

A private burial took place on Wednesday, May 6 at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, New York. A Memorial Mass for Margaret will take place in St Colmcille Church at a later date.

Our Lady of Knock, pray for me now and at the end of my death. Amen.

Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace, Cavan Town, Cavan



The death occurred on Tuesday, May 12, of Matthew (Mattie) McKiernan, Stafford, England and late of Owen Roe Terrace., Cavan Town, Cavan. Predeceased by his parents James and Maisie and his brother Jim (Perth, Australia). Sadly missed by his wife Mary, his children Siobhan, Eamon, Jacinta, Una. Roisin Shauna and Dominic, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and his adored grandchildren, his sister Rosaleen (Mayo), Maura (Granard), Dympna and Una (Cavan), brothers Noel (Rugeley Staffordshire), Seán (Cavan), brothers and sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Funeral takes place on Thursday, May 28 in Stafford. UK Covid restrictions apply, family only. A memorial mass for Mattie will be held in Cavan at a future date.

